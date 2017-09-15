Feldman stars as Highland remains unbeaten

The Highland Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 in Illinois Class 5A, dominated for the fourth week in a row in their 42-7 defeat of Jerseyville.
Running back Brady Feldman scored three touchdowns, including a 73-yard, third-quarter sprint in the victory. He finished with 182 yards on just 16 carries and caught three passes, including one for a touchdown.
Quarterback Garrett Marti was 15 of 22 passing. His three touchdown passes give him 14 for the season against just one interception.
Sam LaPorta again was Marti’s favorite target with four catches for 84 yards, including touchdowns of 23 and 4 yards.
Bailey Trame contributed a 4-yard scoring rush for the Bulldogs.
Jerseyville’s heavily-recruited quarterback, Drew Sauerwein, completed 17 of 29 passes but was intercepted twice by Highland.
Highland (4-0), which is averaging 49.3 points per game, faces a key Mississippi Valley Conference game next week at Triad. Jerseyville (1-3) is at home against Mascoutah.
Comments