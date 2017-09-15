Althoff defense nearly gets third shutout in four games

Althoff dropped South Seven Conference rival Mount Vernon 55-6 on Friday in what could be the Crusaders’ final home game at Lindenwood University-Belleville.
With work on a new multiuse stadium on the Althoff campus continuing ahead of schedule, the Crusaders nearly recorded their third shutout of the season.
Althoff entered the game having allowed just 15 points to Helias Catholic in Week 2. Two other opponents failed to score on the Crusaders, who are back at home Friday.
Mount Vernon (1-3) plays at home next week against Marion. Althoff (4-0) will be at home against Centralia, either at the new campus stadium or back at Lindenwood.
Comments