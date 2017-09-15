O’Fallon running back Will Osuma carries the ball against Collinsville on Friday at CHS.
O’Fallon running back Will Osuma carries the ball against Collinsville on Friday at CHS. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com
High School Football

O’Fallon holds back late Collinsville charge

By Todd Eschman

teschman@bnd.com

September 15, 2017 11:00 PM

The Collinsville Kahoks scored three unanswered touchdowns to give O’Fallon a late scare Friday.

But the Panthers hung on for their first win of the season, a 34-31 decision in a Southwestern Conference game.

Kahoks quarterback Chris Chi completed touchdown passes of 8 and 4 yards to Donte Williams, then found Malcolm Burns for a 26-yard score with 2:31 to close what had been a 22-point deficit to three.

Collinsville failed on three of four PATs, including a pair of two-point conversions.

Chi had five touchdown passes in the game. Burns caught three of them.

The Panthers rallied out front with first-quarter touchdown runs by Ross and Will Osuma, and a 23-yard pass from quarterback Christian Curtis to Chris Smith.

Jacob Flores scored for O’Fallon in the second quarter with a 34-yard run, and Osuma scored on a 3-yard run that made the score 34-6 at halftime.

Collinsville (0-4) entered the game having been outscored 156-26. The Kahoks play at East St. Louis on Friday.

O’Fallon (1-3) is at home against Belleville East at 7 p.m. Friday.

