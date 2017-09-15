O’Fallon holds back late Collinsville charge

The Collinsville Kahoks scored three unanswered touchdowns to give O’Fallon a late scare Friday.
But the Panthers hung on for their first win of the season, a 34-31 decision in a Southwestern Conference game.
Kahoks quarterback Chris Chi completed touchdown passes of 8 and 4 yards to Donte Williams, then found Malcolm Burns for a 26-yard score with 2:31 to close what had been a 22-point deficit to three.
Collinsville failed on three of four PATs, including a pair of two-point conversions.
Chi had five touchdown passes in the game. Burns caught three of them.
The Panthers rallied out front with first-quarter touchdown runs by Ross and Will Osuma, and a 23-yard pass from quarterback Christian Curtis to Chris Smith.
Jacob Flores scored for O’Fallon in the second quarter with a 34-yard run, and Osuma scored on a 3-yard run that made the score 34-6 at halftime.
Collinsville (0-4) entered the game having been outscored 156-26. The Kahoks play at East St. Louis on Friday.
O’Fallon (1-3) is at home against Belleville East at 7 p.m. Friday.
