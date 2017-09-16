Behind Brown, East Side’s run game dominates Belleville East

More Videos 0:35 Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester Pause 1:27 Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:30 Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs 1:33 Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 0:10 Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 1:19 Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:27 Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 0:56 Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Flyers' senior running back rolls over East East St. Louis senior Jigg Brown rushed for 199 yards and four touchdowns in a 64-18 win over Belleville East on Saturday. East St. Louis senior Jigg Brown rushed for 199 yards and four touchdowns in a 64-18 win over Belleville East on Saturday. teschman@bnd.com

East St. Louis senior Jigg Brown rushed for 199 yards and four touchdowns in a 64-18 win over Belleville East on Saturday. teschman@bnd.com