High School Football

BND Week 4 high school football polls

Compiled by Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

September 18, 2017 5:26 PM

BND Football Polls

 

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Large school rankings (Class 5A-8A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

East St. Louis (5)

3-1

2.

Highland

4-0

3.

Belleville West

3-1

4.

Triad

4-0

5.

Edwardsville

1-3

Also receiving votes: Granite City (2-2), Alton (2-2), Mascoutah (2-2), Belleville East (1-3)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Althoff (5)

4-0

2.

Central

4-0

3.

Wesclin

4-0

4.

Columbia

2-2

5.

Carlyle

3-1

Also receiving votes: Red Bud (2-2), Marquette (4-0), Mater Dei (1-3), Wood River (2-2)

