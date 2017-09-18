BND Week 4 high school football polls

BND Football Polls
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Large school rankings (Class 5A-8A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
East St. Louis (5)
3-1
2.
Highland
4-0
3.
Belleville West
3-1
4.
Triad
4-0
5.
Edwardsville
1-3
Also receiving votes: Granite City (2-2), Alton (2-2), Mascoutah (2-2), Belleville East (1-3)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Althoff (5)
4-0
2.
Central
4-0
3.
Wesclin
4-0
4.
Columbia
2-2
5.
Carlyle
3-1
Also receiving votes: Red Bud (2-2), Marquette (4-0), Mater Dei (1-3), Wood River (2-2)
Comments