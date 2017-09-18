These 20 football players all put up huge numbers during week 4

▪ Belleville West senior Kriston Davis carried the ball 31 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns as the Maroons (3-1, 2-0) defeated Alton 20-6. Davis scored on runs of 33 and 5 yards. Davis has now rushed for 511 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
▪ Central quarterback Trent Nunn rushed for 120 yards and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Christian Tehandon with just under four minutes left as the Cougars (4-0, 2-0) remained undefeated with a 14-8 win over Carlyle. Tehandon finished with five receptions for 89 yards
▪ Belleville West linebacker LaMondre Carter had seven tackles and three quarterback sacks for the Maroons defense which sparkled for the second straight week in a 20-6 win over Alton.
▪ Collinsville sophomore quarterback Chris Chi was 10-of-14 for 134 yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as O’Fallon (1-3, 1-1) handed the Kahoks (0-2, 0-4) a 34-31 loss in a Southwestern Conference game.
▪ Collinsville wide receiver Malcolm Burns caught four passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Kahoks loss to O’Fallon. Burns caught scoring passes of 26 and 34 yards from quarterback Chris Chi.
▪ O’Fallon quarterback Christian Curtis ran for 73 yards and a touchdown and added a touchdown pass and 173 yards in the air as the Panthers defeated Collinsville 34-31 for their first win of the year
▪ Columbia sophomore quarterback Nic Horner was 11 of 16 for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-16 loss to Wesclin in a Cahokia Conference game.
▪ Edwardsville running back Antonio Thigpen rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries as Edwardsville crushed Granite City 52-7 for its first win of the season, Thigpen scored on runs of 2, 3 26 and 27 yards.
▪ Highland running back/wide receiver Brady Feldman rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated Jerseyville 42-7 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game, Feldman scored on runs of 73 and five yards and also scored on an 11-yard pass from Garrett Marti.
▪ Highland quarterback Garrett Marti was 14 of 21 for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs win over Jerseyville. Marti now has 14 touchdown passes and only one interception for a Highland team that is now 4-0
▪ Mascoutah running back Ronald Clay ran for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Indians defeated Waterloo 31-19 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game. Clay scored on runs of 78 and 49 yards as Mascoutah improves to 2-2 for the season.
▪ Althoff running back Richard Cosey ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns as the Crusaders improved to 4-0 with a 55-6 trouncing of visiting Mount Vernon in a South Seven Conference game.
▪ East St. Louis sophomore wide receiver Lawaun Powell had five catches for 94 yards and a pair of scores East the Flyers blew past Belleville East. Powell caught scoring throws of five and 30 yards from quarterback Christian Perez.
▪ Althoff running back Justin Strong and defensive back Pierce Lyons. Strong had three carries for 37 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added a touchdown reception while Lyons returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in the Crusaders win on Friday.
▪ O’Fallon running back Will Osuma and wide receiver Chris Smith had big nights in the Panthers narrow SWC win over Collinsville. Osuma rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown while Smith had 103 yards and caught a touchdown pass.
▪ Red Bud quarterback Griffin Ziebold was 11 of 17 for 251 yards and four touchdown passes while also gaining 91 yards on the ground for the Musketeers who evened their record at 2-2 with a 47-6 win over Salem. Alex Birchler caught two of Ziebold’s two scoring passes and had a 100 yard interception return for a touchdown.
▪ East St. Louis running back Jigg Brown rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns as the Flyers defeated Belelville East 63-18 on Saturday. Brown scored on runs of 4, 17, 60 and 69 yards.
▪ Cahokia quarterback Malik Shaw and wide receiver Demarion Hinkle. Shaw was 24 of 39 for 346 yards and three touchdowns while Hinkle caught nine passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the Comanches who fell to 1-3 with a 35-32 loss to Marion.
▪ Wesclin running backs Gavin Bilbruck and RJ Kattenbraker combined for 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns as the Warriors stunned Columbia 21-16 in a Cahokia Conference game. Bilbruck rushed for 88 yards and scored on runs of two and four yards, while Kattenbraker ran for 90 yards and and tallied on a 10-yard run.
▪ Triad running backs Elijah Kelly and Trevor Nott led a powerful Knights running attack in a 46-8 win over Civic Memorial on Friday. Kelly rushed for 135 yards on 12 carries, while Nott had 124 on just nine attempts. Triad finished with 411 yards on the ground as it improved to 4-0 for the season.
