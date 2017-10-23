Belleville Rotary names 2017 All-City Football Team

The top offensive and defensive players from Belleville’s three high school football teams — as selected by their head coaches — were announced at the 73rd Annual Rotary High School Football banquet held Monday at Belle-Air Bowl. Those honored included Dondi Fuller and Freddie Waller from Belleville East; Justin Strong and Richard Cosey from Althoff; and Kriston Davis and Khari Kollore from Belleville West. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com