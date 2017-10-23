The top offensive and defensive players from Belleville’s three high school football teams — as selected by their head coaches — were announced at the 73rd Annual Rotary High School Football banquet held Monday at Belle-Air Bowl. Those honored included Dondi Fuller and Freddie Waller from Belleville East; Justin Strong and Richard Cosey from Althoff; and Kriston Davis and Khari Kollore from Belleville West.
The top offensive and defensive players from Belleville’s three high school football teams — as selected by their head coaches — were announced at the 73rd Annual Rotary High School Football banquet held Monday at Belle-Air Bowl. Those honored included Dondi Fuller and Freddie Waller from Belleville East; Justin Strong and Richard Cosey from Althoff; and Kriston Davis and Khari Kollore from Belleville West. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com
High School Football

Belleville Rotary names 2017 All-City Football Team

By Todd Eschman

teschman@bnd.com

October 23, 2017 9:09 PM

One of Belleville’s longest-standing sports traditions was continued Monday night in the basement ballroom at Bel-Air Bowl with the naming of the 2017 All-City High School Football Team.

The awards banquet, hosted annually by the Belleville Rotary Club, is in its 73rd year. The Belleville News-Democrat is the event co-sponsor.

It honors the 11 best offensive players, the 11 best defensive players and three specialist players from Belleville’s three high schools teams as selected by the coaches.

Head coaches from Althoff, Belleville East and Belleville West also announce the offensive and defensive players of the year from their own teams.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

East: Junior Kienen Waller (154-of-288, 1,803 yards, 17 TD, 10 Int)

RUNNING BACK

Althoff: Senior Richard Cosey (131 rush, 1,125 yards, 14 TD)

West: Senior Kriston Davis (179 rush, 1,096 yards, 16 TD, 6.1 avg.)

WIDE RECEIVER

East: JR. Quantavius Alexander (37 catch, 506 yards, 3 TD)

East: DeCarlos Johnson (37 catch, 504 yards, 7 TD)

West: Junior Will Lanxon (37 catch, 488 yards, 6 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Althoff: Senior Patrick Ahrens (6-8, 340 lb)

Althoff: Senior Jordyn Slaughter (6-5, 310 lb)

Althoff: Senior EJ Rheinecker (6-4, 295 lb)

East: Senior Korey Cruise (6-1, 275 lb)

West: Junior Jalen Rogers (5-11, 240 lb)

West: Junior Dwight Oregon (6-2, 265 lb)

KICKER

Althoff: Junior Stone Galloway (4 FG, 23 PAT, 62 yd avg.)

LONG SNAPPER

East: Senior Stephen Elmore (6-0, 200 lb)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

Althoff: Senior Devyn Nash (75 tackles, 54 of them solo, 21 for a loss, 9 sacks)

Althoff: Senior Anthony Hughes (43 tackles, 37 solos, 8 sacks)

West: Senior Khari Kollore (49 tackles, fumble)

East: Senior Dondi Fuller (64 tackles, 34 solo, 13 for loss, 6 sacks, 2 fumbles)

LINEBACKERS

East: Junior Xavier Medina (42 tackles)

West: Senior LeMondre Carter (49 tackles, 34 solos, 5 sacks, Int)

West: Senior Raymond DeWalt (53 tackles, sack)

DEFENSIVE BACK

Althoff: Senior Justin Strong (35 tackles, 5 Int)

Althoff: Senior Iverson Brown (45 tackles, sack, fumble, 4 Int)

West: Senior Kriston Davis (54 tackles, Int)

West: Senior Josh Rosebud (32 tackles, Int)

PUNTER

West: Junior Will Lanxon (18 punts, 738 yards, 41 yd avg)

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

ALTHOFF OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: RB Richard Cosey

ALTHOFF DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DB Justin Strong

BELLEVILLE EAST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: WR/RB Freddie Waller (27 catch, 242 yards, 2 TD; 65 rush, 524 yards, 2 TD)

BELLEVILLE EAST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DL Dondi Fuller

BELLEVILLE WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: RB Kriston Davis

BELLEVILLE WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DL Khari Kollore

