These football performances were the best of the week

Marquette running back D’Avion Peebles rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns as the Explorers (8-1) closed out the regular season with a 42-0 win over Kincaid South Fork.
Carlyle wide receiver Tyler Siever caught seven passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns as the Indians locked up a playoff berth with a 38-14 win at Pinckneyville. Siever caught scoring passes of 38 and 25 yards from quarterback Caleb Darr.
Edwardsville running back Justin Johnson and quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman had a hand in seven touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Collinsville 70-0 in a Southwestern Conference game. Kendall Abdur-Rahman had a pair of touchdown passes and ran for three scores while Johnson led the rushing attack with 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Belleville West senior Kriston Davis ran for 133 yards and two scores as the Maroons locked up a Class 7A playoff bid with a 21-7 win at city rival Belleville East. Davis, who has rushed for 1,229 yards and 18 touchdowns during the ’17 season, scored on runs of 33 and 39 yards.
Carlyle quarterback Caleb Darr completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 122 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians defeated Pinckneyville 38-14. Darr also rushed for 48 yards
East St. Louis running back Jigg Brown rushed for 155 yards — including an 8-yard touchdown scamper as the Flyers (8-1) wrapped up an undefeated Southwestern Conference season with a 22-19 win over Alton.
Civic Memorial running back Austin Eaton ran for 124 yards and scored both of the Eagles’ touchdowns in a 46-12 loss to Taylorville.
Columbia senior Colton Byrd rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles 31-13 loss at Jerseyville.
Althoff senior running back Richard Cosey rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown as the Crusaders defeated Houston (Texas) Christian High School.
Mascoutah quarterback Devon Ross had a pair of touchdown passes in the Indians 42-14 loss to Centralia. Ross was 18 of 31 for 169 yards on the night.
East St. Louis defensive back Lawaun Powell Jr. and linebacker Eric Owens Jr. had 10 tackles each as the Flyers held off Alton 22-19 in their regular season finale on Friday.
Althoff senior Justin Strong shined in all three areas of the game as the Crusaders defeated Houston (Texas) Christian High School 42-14 on Friday. Strong rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. He returned a blocked field goal 108 yards for a touchdown and on defense completed six tackles and collected two interceptions.
Highland senior quarterback Garrett Marti put the finishing touch on a brilliant regular season by completing 8 of 11 pass attempts for 230 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs remained undefeated at 9-0 with a win at Charleston. Marti, who fired as pair of scoring passes to Sam LaPorta and one each to Brady Feldmann and Jacob Etter, heads into the Class 4A playoffs with 28 touchdown passes and just one interception.
The Granite City Warriors’ Austin Bonvicino and Jerry Watson combined to rush for 177 yards in the Warriors’ season ending 35-21 loss to O’Fallon. Reide Wilson also had a big night, catching four passes for 101 yards in the Warriors final football game as a member of the Southwestern Conference.
Red Bud quarterback Griffin Ziebold and running back Seth Bass combined to rush for 250 yards and four touchdowns as the Musketeers clinched a second straight playoff spot with a 55-13 win over Sparta. Bass finished with 115 yards and scored three touchdowns while Ziebold ran for 135 yards and added a 33-yard scoring run. Ziebold also added a pair of touchdown passes.
Jerseyville quarterback Drew Sauerwein was 14 of 20 for 163 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers defeated playoff bound Columbia 31-13 in their season finale. Sauerwein also ran for 124 yards for Jerseyville (4-5).
Mascoutah linebacker Ronald Clay had 13 tackles in the Indians season ending loss to the Centralia Orphans. Mascoutah ends its season at 3-6.
Returning from an injury, Triad running back Trevor Nott rushed for 143 yards as the Knights (8-1) defeated Mount Zion 21-7 in their regular season finale.
Waterloo running back Dalton Viglasky ran for 216 yards and five scores as the Bulldogs trounced Mater Dei 63-2. Viglasky scored on runs of 6, 27, 36, 29 and 63 yards for the Bulldogs who finished their season with a 4-5 record.
Wesclin quarterback Josh DeMage and KJ Corley combined to run for 178 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors wrapped up the first undefeated regular season in school history with a 47-7 win over Robinson.
In a disappointing season, Mater Dei quarterback Reed Braundmeier and wide receiver Garrett Foppe added solid performances in a 63-21 loss to Waterloo. Braundmeier was 14 of 26 for 208 yards and two touchdowns while Foppe caught five passes for 86 yards.
