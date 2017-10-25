33ft
High School Football

Metro-east high school football leaders, Week 9

October 25, 2017 7:05 PM

METRO-EAST FOOTBALL LEADERS

Scoring Leaders

Name, School

Tds

Fgs

Xpt

Pts

Brady Feldman, Highland

21

0

0

130

Zach Womack, Wood River

20

0

0

124

Jigg Brown, East St. Louis

17

0

0

120

Trent Nunn, Breese Central

19

0

0

114

Kriston Davis, Belleville West

18

0

1

111

Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo

17

0

0

104

Darrell Smith, Alton

17

0

0

102

Gavin Bilbruck, Wesclin

15

0

0

102

Blake Wittman, Jerseyville

15

0

0

94

Sam LaPorta, Highland

15

0

0

92

Alex Birchler, Red Bud

15

0

0

90

Tyler Siever, Carlyle

14

0

0

86

Colton Byrd, Columbia

13

0

0

78

Josh DeMage, Wesclin

12

0

0

74

Richard Cosey, Althoff

12

0

0

72

Hayden Shea, Freeburg

12

0

0

72

Lawaun Powell Jr., East St. Louis

11

0

0

70

Brett Tuttle, Jerseyville

5

3

29

70

Jerry Watson, Granite City

11

0

0

68

Justin Strong, Althoff

11

0

0

66

Passing Leaders

Name, School

Comp

Att

Yards

Tds

Pct

Drew Sauerwein, Jerseyville

173

264

2098

22

65.53

Garrett Marti, Highland

121

189

2088

28

64.02

Trent Nunn, Breese Central

121

224

1805

10

54.02

Kienen Waller, Belleville East

154

288

1803

17

53.47

Griffin Ziebold, Red Bud

99

183

1766

24

54.10

Christian Perez, East St. Louis

111

187

1702

22

59.36

Alex Huels, Carlyle

99

157

1396

14

63.06

Nic Horner, Columbia

92

159

1256

15

57.86

Devon Ross, Mascoutah

71

132

938

10

53.79

Cal Clossen, Freeburg

61

113

935

10

53.98

Kaleb Ware, Alton Marquette

44

99

852

8

44.44

Malik Shaw, Cahokia

52

101

799

7

51.49

Chris Chi, Collinsville

53

118

785

10

44.92

Justin Englar, Wood River

33

65

783

11

50.77

Andrew Jones, Alton

40

72

638

8

55.56

Jeff Getchell, Mascoutah

49

77

622

3

63.64

Brayden Pierce, Civic Memorial

55

121

613

2

45.45

Jack McCloskey, Belleville West

51

96

610

7

53.13

Graham Baker, Waterloo

49

92

584

8

53.26

Connor Sheehan, Althoff

44

88

549

3

50.00

Rushing Leaders

Name, School

Rush

Yards

Avg

Kriston Davis, Belleville West

206

1229

6.0

Darrell Smith, Alton

107

1188

11.1

Gavin Bilbruck, Wesclin

175

1183

6.8

Zach Womack, Wood River

99

1017

10.3

Jerry Watson, Granite City

159

1012

6.4

Colton Byrd, Columbia

172

1006

5.8

Jigg Brown, East St. Louis

165

1001

6.1

Hayden Shea, Freeburg

153

963

6.3

Richard Cosey, Althoff

99

898

9.1

Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo

126

809

6.4

Gabe Grimes, Wood River

125

786

6.3

Brady Feldman, Highland

95

778

8.2

Trent Nunn, Breese Central

158

762

4.8

Cody Qualls, Triad

69

750

10.9

RJ Kattenbraker, Wesclin

56

736

13.1

Landon Smith, Carlyle

133

735

5.5

Griffin Ziebold, Red Bud

132

717

5.4

KJ Corley, Wesclin

80

685

8.6

Garrett Marti, Highland

67

650

9.7

Wyatt Kirkpatrick, Roxana

117

648

5.5

Receiving Leaders

Name, School

Rec

Yards

Avg

Blake Wittman, Jerseyville

75

1079

14.4

Sam LaPorta, Highland

49

934

19.1

Alex Birchler, Red Bud

38

794

20.9

Garrett Richter, Breese Central

44

715

16.3

Treshaun Buckingham, Mascoutah

47

699

14.9

Tyler Siever, Carlyle

52

679

13.1

Nick Becker, Carlyle

38

645

17.0

Eric Rogers II, East St. Louis

40

627

15.7

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

43

614

14.3

Kevin Caldwell, Alton

29

534

18.4

Quantavius Alexander, Belleville East

37

506

13.7

DeCarlos Johnson, Belleville East

37

504

13.6

Will Lanxon, Belleville West

37

488

13.2

Malcolm Burns, Collinsville

19

472

24.8

Lawaun Powell Jr., East St. Louis

31

464

15.0

Brady Feldman, Highland

29

460

15.9

John Blachford, Alton Marquette

18

436

24.2

Eddie Wilson, Mascoutah

31

432

13.9

Tyler White, Freeburg

24

371

15.5

Jerry Watson, Granite City

21

352

16.8

Total Yards Leaders

Name, School

Rush

Rec

Total

Jerry Watson, Granite City

1012

352

1364

Zach Womack, Wood River

1017

312

1329

Kriston Davis, Belleville West

1229

48

1277

Darrell Smith, Alton

1188

68

1256

Brady Feldman, Highland

778

460

1238

Hayden Shea, Freeburg

963

240

1203

Gavin Bilbruck, Wesclin

1183

0

1183

Blake Wittman, Jerseyville

0

1079

1079

Jigg Brown, East St. Louis

1001

46

1047

Colton Byrd, Columbia

1006

6

1012

Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo

809

141

950

Sam LaPorta, Highland

2

934

936

Richard Cosey, Althoff

898

0

898

RJ Kattenbraker, Wesclin

736

108

844

Alex Birchler, Red Bud

35

794

829

Austin Eaton, Civic Memorial

637

185

822

KJ Corley, Wesclin

685

116

801

Gabe Grimes, Wood River

786

0

786

Treshaun Buckingham, Mascoutah

80

699

779

Landon Smith, Carlyle

735

39

774

Return Leaders

Name, School

Returns

Yards

Avg

Tyler Siever, Carlyle

23

556

24.17

Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo

22

477

21.68

Jerry Watson, Granite City

23

453

19.70

Nate Goldacker, Jerseyville

20

412

20.60

Alex Glover, Civic Memorial

19

375

19.74

Quantavius Alexander, Belleville East

18

365

20.28

Brady Feldman, Highland

20

363

18.15

Garrett Richter, Breese Central

29

354

12.21

True Barbour, Collinsville

21

338

16.10

Lucas Theising, Mater Dei

11

332

30.18

Hayden Shea, Freeburg

16

324

20.25

Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei

18

298

16.56

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

16

291

18.19

Zach Pluff, Freeburg

17

280

16.47

Bryce Kirk, Waterloo

17

274

16.12

Tavion Walker, Wood River

17

269

15.82

Kaleb Chism, Dupo

20

259

12.95

Iverson Brown, Althoff

10

245

24.50

Logan Gordon, Granite City

13

231

17.77

D’Avion Peebles, Alton Marquette

10

225

22.50

Interception Leaders

Name, School

Int

TJ Lawson, Wood River

5

Iverson Brown, Althoff

4

Tyler Siever, Carlyle

4

Sam LaPorta, Highland

4

Alex Birchler, Red Bud

4

Justin Strong, Althoff

3

Eric Owens Jr., East St. Louis

3

Sebi Wolf, Highland

3

Garrett Foppe, Mater Dei

3

Lucas Theising, Mater Dei

3

James Perry, Roxana

3

Nick Alberico, Althoff

2

Tyreke Kerley, Belleville East

2

Alex Glover, Civic Memorial

2

Timothy Callahan, Breese Central

2

Blake Markus, Breese Central

2

Garrett Richter, Breese Central

2

Jesus Tehandon, Breese Central

2

Nick Becker, Carlyle

2

Zach Wells, Wood River

2

Fumble Recovery Leaders

Name, School

Fum

Nathanael Husmann, Carlyle

3

Jerry Watson, Granite City

3

Sebi Wolf, Highland

3

Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei

3

Damion Stokely, Althoff

2

Dondi Fuller, Belleville East

2

Jesus Tehandon, Breese Central

2

Lane Heinzmann, Carlyle

2

Gabriel Miller, Collinsville

2

Dylan Hildebrand, Columbia

2

Chase Putnam, Dupo

2

Hunter Morales, Wood River

2

Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis

2

Ian Gerfen, Freeburg

2

Drew Hulvey, Highland

2

Noah Schmitt, Highland

2

Zach Forte, Alton Marquette

2

Will Hurst, Alton Marquette

2

Jack Parker, Alton Marquette

2

Alex Roberts, Alton Marquette

2

Quarterback Sack Leaders

Name, School

Sac

Oliver McDowell, East St. Louis

13

Imuniqe Williams, East St. Louis

11

James Malone, Alton Marquette

10

Malik Green, Mascoutah

10

Cory Fithian, Red Bud

9

Beau Barbour, Triad

9

Anthony Hughes, Althoff

7

Zach Forte, Alton Marquette

7

Devyn Nash, Althoff

6

Dondi Fuller, Belleville East

6

Dylan Ross, Mascoutah

6

LaMondre’ Carter, Belleville West

5

Jared VonderHaar, Carlyle

5

Eric Owens Jr., East St. Louis

5

Reide Wilson, Granite City

5

Dorian Martin, Belleville East

4

Matt Walters, Breese Central

4

Hunter Morales, Wood River

4

Terrion Williams Jr., East St. Louis

4

Adam Marmion, Granite City

4

