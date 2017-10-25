Metro-east high school football leaders, Week 9

METRO-EAST FOOTBALL LEADERS
Scoring Leaders
Name, School
Tds
Fgs
Xpt
Pts
Brady Feldman, Highland
21
0
0
130
Zach Womack, Wood River
20
0
0
124
Jigg Brown, East St. Louis
17
0
0
120
Trent Nunn, Breese Central
19
0
0
114
Kriston Davis, Belleville West
18
0
1
111
Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo
17
0
0
104
Darrell Smith, Alton
17
0
0
102
Gavin Bilbruck, Wesclin
15
0
0
102
Blake Wittman, Jerseyville
15
0
0
94
Sam LaPorta, Highland
15
0
0
92
Alex Birchler, Red Bud
15
0
0
90
Tyler Siever, Carlyle
14
0
0
86
Colton Byrd, Columbia
13
0
0
78
Josh DeMage, Wesclin
12
0
0
74
Richard Cosey, Althoff
12
0
0
72
Hayden Shea, Freeburg
12
0
0
72
Lawaun Powell Jr., East St. Louis
11
0
0
70
Brett Tuttle, Jerseyville
5
3
29
70
Jerry Watson, Granite City
11
0
0
68
Justin Strong, Althoff
11
0
0
66
Passing Leaders
Name, School
Comp
Att
Yards
Tds
Pct
Drew Sauerwein, Jerseyville
173
264
2098
22
65.53
Garrett Marti, Highland
121
189
2088
28
64.02
Trent Nunn, Breese Central
121
224
1805
10
54.02
Kienen Waller, Belleville East
154
288
1803
17
53.47
Griffin Ziebold, Red Bud
99
183
1766
24
54.10
Christian Perez, East St. Louis
111
187
1702
22
59.36
Alex Huels, Carlyle
99
157
1396
14
63.06
Nic Horner, Columbia
92
159
1256
15
57.86
Devon Ross, Mascoutah
71
132
938
10
53.79
Cal Clossen, Freeburg
61
113
935
10
53.98
Kaleb Ware, Alton Marquette
44
99
852
8
44.44
Malik Shaw, Cahokia
52
101
799
7
51.49
Chris Chi, Collinsville
53
118
785
10
44.92
Justin Englar, Wood River
33
65
783
11
50.77
Andrew Jones, Alton
40
72
638
8
55.56
Jeff Getchell, Mascoutah
49
77
622
3
63.64
Brayden Pierce, Civic Memorial
55
121
613
2
45.45
Jack McCloskey, Belleville West
51
96
610
7
53.13
Graham Baker, Waterloo
49
92
584
8
53.26
Connor Sheehan, Althoff
44
88
549
3
50.00
Rushing Leaders
Name, School
Rush
Yards
Avg
Kriston Davis, Belleville West
206
1229
6.0
Darrell Smith, Alton
107
1188
11.1
Gavin Bilbruck, Wesclin
175
1183
6.8
Zach Womack, Wood River
99
1017
10.3
Jerry Watson, Granite City
159
1012
6.4
Colton Byrd, Columbia
172
1006
5.8
Jigg Brown, East St. Louis
165
1001
6.1
Hayden Shea, Freeburg
153
963
6.3
Richard Cosey, Althoff
99
898
9.1
Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo
126
809
6.4
Gabe Grimes, Wood River
125
786
6.3
Brady Feldman, Highland
95
778
8.2
Trent Nunn, Breese Central
158
762
4.8
Cody Qualls, Triad
69
750
10.9
RJ Kattenbraker, Wesclin
56
736
13.1
Landon Smith, Carlyle
133
735
5.5
Griffin Ziebold, Red Bud
132
717
5.4
KJ Corley, Wesclin
80
685
8.6
Garrett Marti, Highland
67
650
9.7
Wyatt Kirkpatrick, Roxana
117
648
5.5
Receiving Leaders
Name, School
Rec
Yards
Avg
Blake Wittman, Jerseyville
75
1079
14.4
Sam LaPorta, Highland
49
934
19.1
Alex Birchler, Red Bud
38
794
20.9
Garrett Richter, Breese Central
44
715
16.3
Treshaun Buckingham, Mascoutah
47
699
14.9
Tyler Siever, Carlyle
52
679
13.1
Nick Becker, Carlyle
38
645
17.0
Eric Rogers II, East St. Louis
40
627
15.7
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
43
614
14.3
Kevin Caldwell, Alton
29
534
18.4
Quantavius Alexander, Belleville East
37
506
13.7
DeCarlos Johnson, Belleville East
37
504
13.6
Will Lanxon, Belleville West
37
488
13.2
Malcolm Burns, Collinsville
19
472
24.8
Lawaun Powell Jr., East St. Louis
31
464
15.0
Brady Feldman, Highland
29
460
15.9
John Blachford, Alton Marquette
18
436
24.2
Eddie Wilson, Mascoutah
31
432
13.9
Tyler White, Freeburg
24
371
15.5
Jerry Watson, Granite City
21
352
16.8
Total Yards Leaders
Name, School
Rush
Rec
Total
Jerry Watson, Granite City
1012
352
1364
Zach Womack, Wood River
1017
312
1329
Kriston Davis, Belleville West
1229
48
1277
Darrell Smith, Alton
1188
68
1256
Brady Feldman, Highland
778
460
1238
Hayden Shea, Freeburg
963
240
1203
Gavin Bilbruck, Wesclin
1183
0
1183
Blake Wittman, Jerseyville
0
1079
1079
Jigg Brown, East St. Louis
1001
46
1047
Colton Byrd, Columbia
1006
6
1012
Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo
809
141
950
Sam LaPorta, Highland
2
934
936
Richard Cosey, Althoff
898
0
898
RJ Kattenbraker, Wesclin
736
108
844
Alex Birchler, Red Bud
35
794
829
Austin Eaton, Civic Memorial
637
185
822
KJ Corley, Wesclin
685
116
801
Gabe Grimes, Wood River
786
0
786
Treshaun Buckingham, Mascoutah
80
699
779
Landon Smith, Carlyle
735
39
774
Return Leaders
Name, School
Returns
Yards
Avg
Tyler Siever, Carlyle
23
556
24.17
Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo
22
477
21.68
Jerry Watson, Granite City
23
453
19.70
Nate Goldacker, Jerseyville
20
412
20.60
Alex Glover, Civic Memorial
19
375
19.74
Quantavius Alexander, Belleville East
18
365
20.28
Brady Feldman, Highland
20
363
18.15
Garrett Richter, Breese Central
29
354
12.21
True Barbour, Collinsville
21
338
16.10
Lucas Theising, Mater Dei
11
332
30.18
Hayden Shea, Freeburg
16
324
20.25
Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei
18
298
16.56
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
16
291
18.19
Zach Pluff, Freeburg
17
280
16.47
Bryce Kirk, Waterloo
17
274
16.12
Tavion Walker, Wood River
17
269
15.82
Kaleb Chism, Dupo
20
259
12.95
Iverson Brown, Althoff
10
245
24.50
Logan Gordon, Granite City
13
231
17.77
D’Avion Peebles, Alton Marquette
10
225
22.50
Interception Leaders
Name, School
Int
TJ Lawson, Wood River
5
Iverson Brown, Althoff
4
Tyler Siever, Carlyle
4
Sam LaPorta, Highland
4
Alex Birchler, Red Bud
4
Justin Strong, Althoff
3
Eric Owens Jr., East St. Louis
3
Sebi Wolf, Highland
3
Garrett Foppe, Mater Dei
3
Lucas Theising, Mater Dei
3
James Perry, Roxana
3
Nick Alberico, Althoff
2
Tyreke Kerley, Belleville East
2
Alex Glover, Civic Memorial
2
Timothy Callahan, Breese Central
2
Blake Markus, Breese Central
2
Garrett Richter, Breese Central
2
Jesus Tehandon, Breese Central
2
Nick Becker, Carlyle
2
Zach Wells, Wood River
2
Fumble Recovery Leaders
Name, School
Fum
Nathanael Husmann, Carlyle
3
Jerry Watson, Granite City
3
Sebi Wolf, Highland
3
Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei
3
Damion Stokely, Althoff
2
Dondi Fuller, Belleville East
2
Jesus Tehandon, Breese Central
2
Lane Heinzmann, Carlyle
2
Gabriel Miller, Collinsville
2
Dylan Hildebrand, Columbia
2
Chase Putnam, Dupo
2
Hunter Morales, Wood River
2
Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis
2
Ian Gerfen, Freeburg
2
Drew Hulvey, Highland
2
Noah Schmitt, Highland
2
Zach Forte, Alton Marquette
2
Will Hurst, Alton Marquette
2
Jack Parker, Alton Marquette
2
Alex Roberts, Alton Marquette
2
Quarterback Sack Leaders
Name, School
Sac
Oliver McDowell, East St. Louis
13
Imuniqe Williams, East St. Louis
11
James Malone, Alton Marquette
10
Malik Green, Mascoutah
10
Cory Fithian, Red Bud
9
Beau Barbour, Triad
9
Anthony Hughes, Althoff
7
Zach Forte, Alton Marquette
7
Devyn Nash, Althoff
6
Dondi Fuller, Belleville East
6
Dylan Ross, Mascoutah
6
LaMondre’ Carter, Belleville West
5
Jared VonderHaar, Carlyle
5
Eric Owens Jr., East St. Louis
5
Reide Wilson, Granite City
5
Dorian Martin, Belleville East
4
Matt Walters, Breese Central
4
Hunter Morales, Wood River
4
Terrion Williams Jr., East St. Louis
4
Adam Marmion, Granite City
4
