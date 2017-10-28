Red Bud’s season ends at Eldorado

Eldorado advanced to the second round of the IHSA playoffs for the second year in a row with a 38-13 victory over Red Bud.
Red Bud scored on a pair of Rob Oliver touchdown receptions from quarterback Griffin Ziebold, but it was all the Musketeers could muster against the Eagles.
Eldorado quarterback Kale Oglesby completed 6 of 7 pass attempts for 161 yards and connected twice for touchdowns with Braden Attebury. On the defensive side of the ball, Oglesby returned an interception for a score.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale commit Jacob Traxler led the rushers for Eldorado with 111 yards.
Red Bud, which made its second playoff appearance in as many years, ends its season at 6-4. Eldorado, 7-3, will face Moroa-Forsyth next week.
