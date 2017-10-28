More Videos

Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains 0:32

Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains

Pause
Althoff football romps past Carterville 2:09

Althoff football romps past Carterville

Althoff football plays first game in new stadium 1:10

Althoff football plays first game in new stadium

Triad eliminated from playoffs by Peoria Richwoods 0:59

Triad eliminated from playoffs by Peoria Richwoods

Railroad crossing safety 0:57

Railroad crossing safety

Making the decision to commute 1:41

Making the decision to commute

Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house. 3:01

Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house.

Learn the mission of this annual wiffle ball tournament 1:37

Learn the mission of this annual wiffle ball tournament

13 common superstitions about bad luck 1:56

13 common superstitions about bad luck

How do you get a perfect score on the ACT? 1:05

How do you get a perfect score on the ACT?

  • East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

    East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7.

East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7. jim@jjsphotographyplus.com
East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7. jim@jjsphotographyplus.com

High School Football

East St. Louis backup leads Flyers to first-round playoff win

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

October 28, 2017 8:36 PM

EAST ST. LOUIS

East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson made his playoff debut one to remember Saturday at Clyde Jordan Stadium.

Filling in for injured senior Christian Perez, Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7 in a first-round playoff game.

Showing good mobility and a strong arm, Johnson connected twice with sophomore Lawaun Powell Jr. on scoring plays of 45 and 34 yards to put the Flyers out front 38-0 in the second quarter. He added two more scoring tosses in the second half.

The seventh-seeded Flyers (9-1) coasted into a second-round home game against Buffalo Grove next week. Seeded 10th, Buffalo Grove defeated Belleville West 17-7 on Saturday.

Johnson was in for Perez, who suffered leg injury in the season’s final week. East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said he didn’t know when Perez, a U.S. Naval Academy recruit, would be back.

“It’s really a day-to-day situation. But for the time being we’re going with Eric,” Sunkett said. “Eric played a pretty good game today. We just told him to go out and just do the best job that he could, and he did that today.”

Senior Jigg Brown rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore DeMonta Witherspoon added scoring runs of 6 and 7 yards for the Flyers, who scored on their first five possessions.

All-state defensive lineman Terrion Williams added a 25-yard fumble return for the Flyers, who allowed just one Libertyville first down in the first half.

“I thought this was probably the best we have played all year,” a smiling Sunkett said. “The offensive and defensive lines I thought did a good job of controlling things up front, and we made some plays. I’m very proud of this football team.

“We have faced adversity all year, starting with Week 1 with all of the injuries. But these kids have continued to work hard and just get better each week. It was another very strong effort again today. Now we’ll go back to work on Monday and get ready for another good opponent this coming week.”

Libertyville (5-5) finally dented the scoreboard late in the third quarter when quarterback Gabe Vazamim threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Brendan Cook. But, as coach Mike Jones said, the Flyers had too much firepower for his team to handle.

“They are the defending state champions, and today they really came out and jumped on us quick,” Jones said. “They had their way on both sides of the line of scrimmage. I’ve seen Batavia and a couple of the other top Class 7A teams in the state, and they are in that group as well.

“It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks.”

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains 0:32

Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains

Pause
Althoff football romps past Carterville 2:09

Althoff football romps past Carterville

Althoff football plays first game in new stadium 1:10

Althoff football plays first game in new stadium

Triad eliminated from playoffs by Peoria Richwoods 0:59

Triad eliminated from playoffs by Peoria Richwoods

Railroad crossing safety 0:57

Railroad crossing safety

Making the decision to commute 1:41

Making the decision to commute

Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house. 3:01

Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house.

Learn the mission of this annual wiffle ball tournament 1:37

Learn the mission of this annual wiffle ball tournament

13 common superstitions about bad luck 1:56

13 common superstitions about bad luck

How do you get a perfect score on the ACT? 1:05

How do you get a perfect score on the ACT?

  • East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

    East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7.

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

View More Video