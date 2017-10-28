High School Football

Madison’s first season in 25 years ends in overtime

By Todd Eschman

October 28, 2017

Madison’s first season in 25 years ended at Carrollton in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.

The Hawks defeated the Trojans 36-34 in overtime.

Madison led 28-16 in the fourth quarter, but Carrollton tied it with 42 seconds left. The Trojans still had a chance to win in regulation, but an attempted field goal with 13 seconds left was blocked.

The Hawks clinched the winning points on a two-point conversion in overtime.

Madison relaunched its football program after a one-season co-op with Metro-East Lutheran in Edwardsville last year. With a refurbished field and fresh green uniforms, the Trojans finished their regular season 6-3 and captured a No. 13 seed in the playoffs.

Carrollton, 9-1, advances to a second-round game against Camp Point Central.

