Defense leads Caryle to second round

Four different players scored touchdowns for Carlyle in a 32-14 win over Sciota West Prairie in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Saturday.
Landon Smith found the end zone twice, once on an 85-yard run. Nick Becker and Tyler Siever also scored touchdowns, and Benji VonBurg returned an interception for points.
The Indians defense forced four turnovers.
“We won the turnover battle because we only gave away one,” said Carlyle coach Chris Birkner. “Our defense played really well, and we executed on some big plays. Special teams played really well for us, too. It was a complete game.”
Carlyle (7-3), the No. 10 seed, advances to a second-round game against No. 2 seeded Westville (9-1), which defeated No. 15 Mackinaw 42-0 on Saturday.
