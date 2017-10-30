More Videos

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

Pause
Althoff football romps past Carterville 2:09

Althoff football romps past Carterville

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs 1:33

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 0:47

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville

Making the decision to commute 1:41

Making the decision to commute

This food truck serves sweets 1:09

This food truck serves sweets

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game

'Bad Grandmas' Trailer 1:35

"Bad Grandmas" Trailer

The long road back from a bicycling accident 2:39

The long road back from a bicycling accident

  • East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

    East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7.

East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7. jim@jjsphotographyplus.com
East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7. jim@jjsphotographyplus.com

High School Football

Schedules set for second round of IHSA football playoffs

News-Democrat

October 30, 2017 11:17 AM

The six remaining metro-east football teams still alive in the postseason will play their second-round games Saturday afternoon.

Following is the schedule of games, with seeds and records in parentheses:

Class 8A

(26) Edwardsville (7-3) at (23) Palatine (7-3), 3 p.m.

Class 7A

(10) Buffalo Grove (9-1) at (7) East St. Louis (9-1), 2 p.m.

(12) Lincoln-Way West (8-2) at (28) Alton (6-4), 3 p.m.

More Videos

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

Pause
Althoff football romps past Carterville 2:09

Althoff football romps past Carterville

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs 1:33

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 0:47

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville

Making the decision to commute 1:41

Making the decision to commute

This food truck serves sweets 1:09

This food truck serves sweets

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game

'Bad Grandmas' Trailer 1:35

"Bad Grandmas" Trailer

The long road back from a bicycling accident 2:39

The long road back from a bicycling accident

  • Althoff football romps past Carterville

    Hayes Taylor and Burke Watts talk about Althoff’s 42-0 playoff victory over Carterville on Saturday.

Althoff football romps past Carterville

Hayes Taylor and Burke Watts talk about Althoff’s 42-0 playoff victory over Carterville on Saturday.

dwilhelm@bnd.com

Class 4A

(8) Althoff (9-1) at (1) Rochester (10-0), 5 p.m.

(7) Effingham (9-1) at (2) Highland (10-0), 3 p.m.

More Videos

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

Pause
Althoff football romps past Carterville 2:09

Althoff football romps past Carterville

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs 1:33

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 0:47

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville

Making the decision to commute 1:41

Making the decision to commute

This food truck serves sweets 1:09

This food truck serves sweets

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game

'Bad Grandmas' Trailer 1:35

"Bad Grandmas" Trailer

The long road back from a bicycling accident 2:39

The long road back from a bicycling accident

  • Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs

    Highland entered the playoffs undefeated.

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs

Highland entered the playoffs undefeated.

dholtmann@bnd.com

Class 2A

(2) Westville (10-0) at (10) Carlyle (7-3), 2 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

Pause
Althoff football romps past Carterville 2:09

Althoff football romps past Carterville

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs 1:33

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 0:47

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville

Making the decision to commute 1:41

Making the decision to commute

This food truck serves sweets 1:09

This food truck serves sweets

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game

'Bad Grandmas' Trailer 1:35

"Bad Grandmas" Trailer

The long road back from a bicycling accident 2:39

The long road back from a bicycling accident

  • East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

    East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7.

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

View More Video