Schedules set for second round of IHSA football playoffs

More Videos 3:09 East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory Pause 2:09 Althoff football romps past Carterville 1:33 Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 1:41 Making the decision to commute 1:09 This food truck serves sweets 0:21 Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 1:35 "Bad Grandmas" Trailer 2:39 The long road back from a bicycling accident Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7. East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7. jim@jjsphotographyplus.com

East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7. jim@jjsphotographyplus.com