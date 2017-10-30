Schedules set for second round of IHSA football playoffs

The six remaining metro-east football teams still alive in the postseason will play their second-round games Saturday afternoon.
Following is the schedule of games, with seeds and records in parentheses:
Class 8A
(26) Edwardsville (7-3) at (23) Palatine (7-3), 3 p.m.
Class 7A
(10) Buffalo Grove (9-1) at (7) East St. Louis (9-1), 2 p.m.
(12) Lincoln-Way West (8-2) at (28) Alton (6-4), 3 p.m.
Class 4A
(8) Althoff (9-1) at (1) Rochester (10-0), 5 p.m.
(7) Effingham (9-1) at (2) Highland (10-0), 3 p.m.
Class 2A
(2) Westville (10-0) at (10) Carlyle (7-3), 2 p.m.
