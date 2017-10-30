These players helped lead their football teams in the first round of playoffs

▪ Making his Althoff playoff debut, junior quarterback Hayes Taylor threw two touchdown passes and completed 4-of-5 passes for 141 yards as the Crusaders rolled past Carterville 42-0 in a first round Class 4A playoff game.
▪ Althoff running backs Melvin Brock and Justin Strong combined for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Crusaders (9-1) defeated Carterville 42-0 in a first round Class 4A playoff game. Strong and Brock both had 69 yard touchdown runs.
▪ Alton running back Darrell Smith scored on runs of 17, 19 and 34 yards as the Redbirds defeated Chicago Lincoln Park 32-12 in a first round game of the Class 7A playoffs. The playoff win was just the second in program history and the first since 1992.
▪ East St. Louis wide receivers Lawaun Powell Jr and Eric Rogers combined for six catches and more than 200 yards as the Flyers walked into the second round playoffs with an easy win over Libertyville.
▪ East St. Louis running backs Jigg Brown and DeMonta Witherspoon combined for 200 yards and four touchdowns in the Flyers (9-1) win over Libertyville.
▪ Entering the postseason with just one touchdown reception, Althoff wide receiver Burke Watts grabbed a pair of touchdown passes from Hayes Taylor and finished with 115 yards as the Crusaders moved into the second round with an easy 42-0 win on Saturday.
▪ Junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as the Edwardsville Tigers rallied for a thrilling 42-38 win over Huntley in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs. Abdur-Rahman has 22 touchowns on the season.
▪ Belleville West running back Kriston Davis ran for 74 yards and a touchdown in a 17-7 Maroons loss to Buffalo Grove in the Class 7A playoffs. Davis finished the season with a school-record 1,303 yards and 19 touchdowns.
▪ Carlyle quarterback Alex Huels returned to the lineup for the first time in three weeks, throwing for more than 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Indians defeated Sciota West Prairie 32-14 on Saturday in a first round game at the Class 2A playoffs. Running back Landon Smith finished with 150 yards — including an 85-yard scoring run — for the Indians (7-3) which won for the fourth straight week.
▪ Highland running back Brady Feldman ran for 80 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs blanked Quincy Notre Dame in a Class 4A game. Feldmann scored on runs of 28, 1,2 and 2
▪ East St. Louis junior quarterback Eric Johnson completed 9 of 13 attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns as the Flyers demolished Libertyville 62-7 on Saturday in a first round Class 7A game.
▪ Highland quarterback Garrett Marti and wide receiver Sam LaPorta were key players in the Bulldogs win over Quincy Notre Dame. Marti completed 11 of 12 attempts for 228 yards and two touchdowns, both to LaPorta who finished with six catches for 142 yards.
