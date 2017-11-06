Game times set for high school football quarterfinals

More Videos

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

Pause
Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs 1:30

Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs 1:16

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs

Purple Heart finds its home 2:12

Purple Heart finds its home

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital 2:32

St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

  • Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs

    Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts.

Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts. Mike Renkes
Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts. Mike Renkes

High School Football

Game times set for high school football quarterfinals

By David Wilhelm

dwilhelm@bnd.com

November 06, 2017 3:09 PM

Highland, East St. Louis and Edwardsville will play Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs.

In Class 4A, second-seeded Highland (11-0) will play host to third-seeded Herscher (10-1) at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs are coming off a 57-14 victory over Effingham.

In Class 7A, seventh-seeded East St. Louis (10-1) will play No. 18 Mount Carmel (8-3) at 5 p.m. at Gately Stadium in Chicago. The Flyers advanced with a 40-18 win over Buffalo Grove in the second round.

In Class 8A, red-hot Edwardsville (8-3), seeded 26th, will play host to 15th-seeded Minooka (9-2) at 4 p.m. The Tigers defeated host Palatine 38-35 on Saturday as they extended their winning streak to nine.

David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm

More Videos

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

Pause
Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs 1:30

Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs 1:16

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs

Purple Heart finds its home 2:12

Purple Heart finds its home

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital 2:32

St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

  • Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

    Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts.

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts.

Mike Renkes

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

Pause
Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs 1:30

Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs 1:16

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs

Purple Heart finds its home 2:12

Purple Heart finds its home

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital 2:32

St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

  • Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

    Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts.

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

View More Video