Game times set for high school football quarterfinals

Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs

Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts.

Mike Renkes

