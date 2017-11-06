Game times set for high school football quarterfinals

Highland, East St. Louis and Edwardsville will play Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs.
In Class 4A, second-seeded Highland (11-0) will play host to third-seeded Herscher (10-1) at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs are coming off a 57-14 victory over Effingham.
In Class 7A, seventh-seeded East St. Louis (10-1) will play No. 18 Mount Carmel (8-3) at 5 p.m. at Gately Stadium in Chicago. The Flyers advanced with a 40-18 win over Buffalo Grove in the second round.
In Class 8A, red-hot Edwardsville (8-3), seeded 26th, will play host to 15th-seeded Minooka (9-2) at 4 p.m. The Tigers defeated host Palatine 38-35 on Saturday as they extended their winning streak to nine.
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
Comments