Edwardsville junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman (left), who powered the Tigers to the semifinals of the Class 8A playoffs, has received a scholarship offer from Illinois. Abdur-Rahman previously received offers from Iowa State and Iowa.
Edwardsville junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman (left), who powered the Tigers to the semifinals of the Class 8A playoffs, has received a scholarship offer from Illinois. Abdur-Rahman previously received offers from Iowa State and Iowa. Jimmy Simmons photo
Edwardsville junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman (left), who powered the Tigers to the semifinals of the Class 8A playoffs, has received a scholarship offer from Illinois. Abdur-Rahman previously received offers from Iowa State and Iowa. Jimmy Simmons photo

High School Football

Edwardsville quarterback receives offer from Illinois

By David Wilhelm

dwilhelm@bnd.com

December 11, 2017 04:00 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Edwardsville junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman, who emerged as one of the best players in the metro-east this season, said Monday afternoon that he has received a scholarship offer from Illinois.

“Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I have received my 3rd offer from the University of Illinois!” Abdur-Rahman wrote on Twitter.

Abdur-Rahman, who guided the Tigers to the semifinals of the Class 8A playoffs, previously received offers from Iowa State and Iowa.

Abdur-Rahman rushed for 1,399 yards and 26 touchdowns. The 26 TDs tied a school single-season record set last year by Dionte Rodgers. Abdur-Rahman passed for 548 yards and eight touchdowns. He was an all-state and all-Southwestern Conference honoree.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Tigers lost their first three games of the season, then reeled off nine consecutive victories. They defeated Huntley (42-38) and Palatine (38-35) on the road in the first two rounds of the postseason, then took down visiting Minooka 28-25 in the quarterfinals. Edwardsville’s season ended with a 17-10 loss to visiting Loyola Academy.

David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester

    Highland's Brady Feldman talks about his teammates after the Bulldogs' season ends.

Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester

Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester 0:35

Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester
Edwardsville football falls to Loyola Academy in state semifinals 1:56

Edwardsville football falls to Loyola Academy in state semifinals
Highland football trounces Herscher to advance to state semifinals 1:43

Highland football trounces Herscher to advance to state semifinals

View More Video