Edwardsville quarterback receives offer from Illinois

Edwardsville junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman, who emerged as one of the best players in the metro-east this season, said Monday afternoon that he has received a scholarship offer from Illinois.
“Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I have received my 3rd offer from the University of Illinois!” Abdur-Rahman wrote on Twitter.
Abdur-Rahman, who guided the Tigers to the semifinals of the Class 8A playoffs, previously received offers from Iowa State and Iowa.
Abdur-Rahman rushed for 1,399 yards and 26 touchdowns. The 26 TDs tied a school single-season record set last year by Dionte Rodgers. Abdur-Rahman passed for 548 yards and eight touchdowns. He was an all-state and all-Southwestern Conference honoree.
The Tigers lost their first three games of the season, then reeled off nine consecutive victories. They defeated Huntley (42-38) and Palatine (38-35) on the road in the first two rounds of the postseason, then took down visiting Minooka 28-25 in the quarterfinals. Edwardsville’s season ended with a 17-10 loss to visiting Loyola Academy.
