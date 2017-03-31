She dominated college hitters. Now she’s trying to earn a spot on the Grizzlies.

2:33 NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar visits SIUE Pause

1:41 SIUE will loan reserve funds to Carbondale campus

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:52 NYT: Death penalty politics

1:12 New Cardinals pitcher John Gant talks spring training experience

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners