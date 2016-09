Will Molina be gold standard once again? Stats could work against him

2:03 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks about 7-0 loss to the Cubs Pause

1:55 Cardinals rookie pitcher Alex Reyes comes through in relief outing

0:39 Cardinals reliever Rosenthal works off the mound

2:46 Cardinals rookie catcher Carson Kelly talks before first career home game

1:18 Matt Carpenter talks about his return from the DL

2:46 Mike Matheny says Kolten Wong is too hard on himself

1:13 St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny on Matt Holliday's injury

1:18 Cardinals starter Adam Wainwight says sweep of Padres could be catalyst

1:17 Stephen Piscotty hits game-tying home run to help Cardinals beat Padres

1:47 Aledmys Diaz gets first walk-off hit to help Cardinals clinch sweep of Padres