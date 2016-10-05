Cardinals to get defensive in offseason

Upgrading the defense and finding a center fielder are among the offseason priorities for St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak.
Mozeliak said Wednesday at Busch Stadium that the Cardinals could look outside the organization for a center fielder and move Randal Grichuk to left field.
The Cardinals still believe Grichuk, who finished the season on a high note, could play center field and be an All-Star. But with Matt Holliday’s $17-million option not being exercised next season, there also is an opening in left field.
Grichuk could be a better fit there if a center fielder can be added. Mozeliak said a plus defender in center field is more important than finding a center fielder to bat leadoff.
Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny addressed the team’s other shortcomings, too. Regarding the defense, Mozeliak said defensive depth will be sought on the infield. He can’t foresee an overhaul of the roster to improve the defense.
The Cardinals (86-76) ranked 11th in the National League with 107 errors.
Mozeliak said there have not been discussions yet about the makeup of the coaching staff, and that he has not yet had any conversations with Matheny about a contract extension.
Other topics included Jaime Garcia’s $12-million option for next season, whether Trevor Rosenthal or Seung Hwan Oh will be the closer, the team’s disappointing 38-43 home record and whether Brandon Moss will return in 2017.
Reflecting on 2016, Mozeliak called it a “year of inconsistencies.”
“You think back to some of our defensive struggles, which put a lot of stress on our rotation, which then, of course, led to some inconsistencies with the rotation,” he said. “And from a baserunning standpoint, it didn’t go quite as we had planned.”
Mozeliak highlighted the shoulder and forearm injuries to Rosenthal, who set a franchise record with 48 saves last season but missed almost two months this year.
“Having to adjust the closer mid-stream is never easy,” Mozeliak said. “We’re very fortunate that Oh stepped up and gave us the kind of year he had. But (Rosenthal’s injury) certainly diminished some of the depth in the bullpen that we thought (we had).
“And as we sat here last year, one of the things we did want to focus on was improving our offense. I feel we checked the box, but you can argue, ‘At what cost?’ It’s certainly fair game.”
More to come.
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
