Mike Matheny gets another three years as Cardinals manager

Manager Mike Matheny, who has led the St. Louis Cardinals to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, on Thursday received a three-year contract extension to remain with the team through the 2020 season.
Matheny, 46, is 461-349 with the Cardinals, who have averaged 92 wins during his tenure. No manager has won as many games in the last five years. His new contract will begin at the conclusion of his current deal, which takes him through the 2017 season.
The Cardinals won three consecutive National League Central Division titles (2013-15) and an NL championship in 2013. Matheny’s .569 winning percentage ranks 18th all-time in the history of managers and he is fifth on the Cardinals’ all-time wins list.
“Mike has continued the Cardinals tradition of winning in his first five years as manager and we are happy to extend his contract leading our club on the field through 2020,” Cardinals owner and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement released by the team.
The Cardinals made other decisions Thursday, promoting high-Class A Palm Beach manager Oliver Marmol to first-base coach. Marmol replaces Bill Mueller, who will return to his duties as assistant hitting coach, a role he had in 2015.
Class AAA Memphis manager Mike Shildt was elevated to Cardinals quality control coaching position on the major-league staff.
All other coaches will return to their positions in 2017 except for assistant hitting coach Derrick May, who will not return. May was added to the staff for 2016 when third base coach Jose Oquendo had to take a medical leave of absence.
John Mabry will be back as hitting coach, Derek Lilliquist will return as the pitching coach and Chris Maloney will return as third-base coach. David Bell will again be the bench coach and Blaise Ilsley will resume his duties as bullpen coach.
Bell, however, has been linked to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ vacant managing position. Arizona fired Chip Hale in October.
“We are pleased to move forward with Mike’s contract and a revamped coaching staff,” Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said. “We are excited about the changes to our scouting department and look forward to finalizing our Player Development staff in the near future.”
Several moves also were made in the scouting department.
The Cardinals hired Bob Gebhard as a Senior Special Assistant to the General Manager. Gebhard was a member of the Cardinals front office staff from 2000-04 and will be entering his 53rd season working in professional baseball.
Jared Odom was promoted to Manager of Pro Scouting, giving Baseball Operations Analyst Tyler Hadzinsky an increased role in amateur scouting.
Matt Bayer received a new title of amateur baseball analyst, increasing his role in scouting players with an emphasis on the department’s new incorporation of video scouting.
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
