Whitey, Red, 1967 Cardinals to be honored at baseball writers dinner

The 59th Annual St. Louis Baseball Writers Dinner in St. Louis will honor two metro-east icons of the St. Louis Cardinals – New Athens native Whitey Herzog and Germantown native Red Schoendienst.
Indeed, Herzog – who managed the 1982 Cardinals to the World Series – will receive the Red Medal, named for Schoendienst. “The Redhead,” meanwhile, will be honored for managing the 1967 Cardinals to the World Series that year – exactly 50 year years ago.
The dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at The Union Station Hotel. Tickets are $150 each, with tables of 10 available at the Baseball Writers website, http://www.stlouisbbwaa.com/; the MetroTix website, by calling MetroTix at (314)-534-1111, or by mailing a check to St. Louis Chapter BBWAA Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 605, St. Louis, Mo. 63188-0605.
In addition to Herzog and Schoendienst, the dinner will honor other members of the 1967 Cardinals team, including Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tim McCarver, Mike Shannon, Bobby Tolan, Ted Savage and others.
Members of the 2016 Cardinals team will also be feted, including Matt Holliday, Aledmys Diaz, Matt Carpenter, Stephen Piscotty, Adam Wainwright and Jonathan Broxton.
Herzog’s World Series title came 15 years after Schoendienst’s, and both men are in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Others in that elite group include Gibson and Brock, while Shannon and McCarver are part of the club’s radio and television games coverage.
Retired Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig and Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. have been the previous winners of the Red Medal, created two years ago to honor Schoendienst’s place in the game and in the Cardinals organization.
The dinner event begins with a reception outside the ballroom from 5 to 6:15 p.m., with valet parking and street parking located outside the hotel at Union Station. The Union Station hotel is a new venue for the event, which is one of three Baseball Writers Dinners still occurring in the United States. The others are in Boston and New York.
Joe Ostermeier, chairman of the St. Louis Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association, has covered the Cardinals for the BND since 1985. He can be reached at 618-239-2512, @JoeOstermeier
