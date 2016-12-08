Cardinals reportedly sign ex-Cub Dexter Fowler

According to reports from Frank Cusumano of KSDK and Bob Nightengale of USA Today, former Chicago Cubs outfielder is closer to signing with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Have confirmed with @Cardinals that Dexter Fowler will take a physical here tomorrow in St. Louis. @KSDKSports— Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) December 9, 2016
The #Stlcards moving close to deal with Dexter Fowler, hoping to finalize soon— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 9, 2016
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch says the Cardinals made Fowler an “over-the-top offer ... to be sure to land” the outfielder, though the actual terms have not been announced as of yet.
Sources say #Cardinals made over-the-top offer to Dexter Fowler, to be sure to land CF. @Frank_Cusumano reports he's en route for physical.— Derrick Goold (@dgoold) December 9, 2016
Fowler is coming off a season where he slashed .276/.393/.447 for the World Series champion Cubs.
According to KMOX, the Cardinals are expected to announce the signing during a press conference at noon Friday.
