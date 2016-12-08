St. Louis Cardinals

December 8, 2016 8:07 PM

Cardinals reportedly sign ex-Cub Dexter Fowler

According to reports from Frank Cusumano of KSDK and Bob Nightengale of USA Today, former Chicago Cubs outfielder is closer to signing with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch says the Cardinals made Fowler an “over-the-top offer ... to be sure to land” the outfielder, though the actual terms have not been announced as of yet.

Fowler is coming off a season where he slashed .276/.393/.447 for the World Series champion Cubs.

According to KMOX, the Cardinals are expected to announce the signing during a press conference at noon Friday.

