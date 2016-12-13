Cardinals pick up competitive balance draft pick

The St. Louis Cardinals received the 74th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B for the MLB Draft on June 12.
The order was reporter by MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo.
Mayo cautions that the order could change because competitive balance draft picks can be traded once during the regular season and any team signing a player who rejected a qualifying offer will lose a draft pick.
The Cardinals are guaranteed to pick in Competitive Balance Round A in the 2018 MLB draft.
Here is the current order for the 2017 MLB draft.
