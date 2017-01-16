Will Lance Lynn be ready to go for spring training?

ST. LOUIS St. Louis Cardinals right-hander, Lance Lynn, is completely recovered from Tommy John surgery and it ready to assume his spot in the rotation.
“I feel good. It’s been my normal throwing program since right before Christmastime,” Lynn said. “I’m just moving forward and getting ready for the season. I’ll be in Florida next week and I’ll start throwing bullpens when I get down there. There’s no need to throw outside in this (weather) and I don’t like to throw indoors.”
Lynn is 61-39 with a 3.37 ERA in his career and said he has no intentions of changing his style or his passion for throwing fastballs.
“If you look at the success I’ve had, why change, right?” Lynn said. “I’m going to be who I am, whether you like it or not. I would like to win the World Series. That’s the only thing that matters.”
Lynn is entering the final season of a three-year, $22-million contract that will pay him $7.5 million in 2017. He said there’s no reason to worry about not having a contract beyond this year.
“I’m a Cardinal. I’ve been a Cardinal and that’s how it’s going to be when the season ends,” Lynn said. “Then I’ll figure out where I’m going to go after that.
“Obviously, Mo (General Manager John Mozeliak) wants to make sure I can pitch before he talks to me about anything. I’ll show him I can pitch and I’ll show him I’m back to being who I am. We’ll go from there. I’m going to try to be even better.”
