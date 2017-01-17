St. Louis Cardinals

Here’s what happened during the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up

The threat of winter weather canceled flights, closed businesses and shut down the first day of the St. Louis Cardinals Warm-Up.

But Sunday and Monday brought a welcome thaw and plenty of Redbirds off-season updates.

In case you missed it, here are the stories and videos as reported in the BND over the last three days:

Here’s what the general manager thinks about the Cardinals in 2017

Smaller Adams seeks larger role with the Cardinals

Wong keeping a low profile; Grichuk recovering from surgery

Exasperated Matheny says Molina will play plenty

Cardinals chairman expects MLB to rule on hacking case before spring training

Will Lance Lynn be ready to go in time for spring training?

Yadier Molina says he’s ready for 2017 — and to be a Redbird for life

From Cheap Seats fan blogger Scott Wuerz

Cardinals face tough decisions as prospects stall in the big leagues

Cardinals must rely on their starting pitching to win in 2017

Videos

Fans soak up the Cardinal love at the Winter Warm-Up

Fans attending the St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, MO near southern Illinois have a good time preparing for the upcoming 2017 MLB baseball season.

Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Cardinals star pitcher Adam Wainwright talks about his injuries

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright discusses his injuries with reporters at the Winter Warm-Up on Monday, Jan. 16.

dwilhelm@bnd.com

Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. talks about upcoming season

St. Louis Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. talks to the media Monday at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up about the upcoming 2017 MLB season.

dwilhelm@bnd.com

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talks 2017

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talks about the 2017 MLB baseball season, which will be his 14th Major League Baseball season in St. Louis, MO playing at Busch Stadium near southern Illinois.

David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com

Big right-hander Lance Lynn of the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn talks about 2017 season

dwilhelm@bnd.com

Red Schoendienst, others from '67 World Series at the BBWAA dinner talk

This is the 59th year of the St. Louis Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner.

snagy@bnd.com

2017 St. Louis Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner

The 59th annual St. Louis Baseball Writers' Dinner was Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Union Station Hotel in St. Louis, MO.

snagy@bnd.com

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season

