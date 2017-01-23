Arizona Diamondbacks sign Mater Dei grad to minor league deal

Josh Thole, a Mater Dei alumnus, signed a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, according to mlbtraderumors.com.
Thole has played eight Major League Baseball seasons with the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays, serving as the personal catcher for R.A. Dickey, who signed with the Atlanta Braves earlier this offseason.
Thole’s career highlight came June 1, 2012, when he was behind the plate when Johan Santana no-hit the St. Louis Cardinals, recording the first no-hitter in Mets history.
Thole’s new salary was not reported. He is expected to compete with Chris Ianetta, Jeff Mathis, and Chris Herrmann for a spot on the opening day roster or start the season with Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces.
Thole will enter spring training having played 478 career games. He is a career .242 hitter with 9 home runs and 111 RBI.
