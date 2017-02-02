Cardinals GM talks about Carlos Martinez's 5-year extension

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny discusses his team's 7-0 loss to Jon Lester and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. The Cubs' magic number to clinch the NL Central is now down to one. The Cardinals remain half a game out of the National League's second wild-card spot.
Kolten Wong has been the St. Louis Cardinals opening-day second baseman the last three years, and the team has invested in his potential with a five-year guaranteed contract. The only thing keeping Wong from his potential, manager Mike Matheny says, is his confidence.