Cardinals single-game tickets go on sale Friday

Single-game tickets to 2017 St. Louis Cardinals games are on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
However, fans who plan to attend at least three games this season can begin purchasing tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday in an online-only “multi-game” sale.
Sales for single- and multi-game tickets are available online at cardinals.com. Tickets for the sale Friday also are available at 314-345-9000 or in person at the Busch Stadium ticket windows and kiosks.
The 2017 schedule sees the Cardinals open against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs, the ALCS runner-up Toronto Blue Jays and a rematch of the 1967 World Series in May when the Boston Red Sox visit Busch Stadium.
