Izzy, six other Cardinals greats lead Hall of Fame class for 2017

Metro-east native Jason Isringhausen is one of seven former St. Louis Cardinals nominated Friday for election to the team’s Hall of Fame.
Isringhausen, a Brighton native and the team’s all-time saves leader, is joined on the 2017 ballot by Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Tim McCarver, Mark McGwire, Edgar Renteria and Scott Rolen.
The seven were chosen in secret balloting by a “Red Ribbon” committee of Cardinals baseball experts.
Voting begins today by the public at cardinals.com/HOF, and concludes April 14. The two players who receive the most votes will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame this August.
“Induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors the team can bestow,” Cardinals owner and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a team release. “We are delighted to give our fans a voice in the induction process so they can help us recognize the legacies of these outstanding Cardinals players.”
The Red Ribbon committee also selected a veteran member of the Cardinals – one who has been retired at least 40 years – for inclusion in this year’s Hall of Fame class. That player’s identity will be revealed when the 2017 Hall of Fame class is announced on April 28.
“The Cardinals organization may also opt to induct an individual who was an important figure in Cardinals history,” the team announced Friday, “such as a coach, broadcaster or member of the front office.”
Isringhausen played for the Cardinals from 200-08, posting a franchise-record 217 saves with a 2.98 ERA and 401 appearances, sixth most for a pitcher in Cardinals history. His 47 saves in 2004 tied the franchise mark held by Lee Smith, a record broken by Trevor Rosenthal in 2015. During Izzy’s stay with the team, the Cardinals appeared in two World Series, losing to the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and defeating the Detroit Tigers in 2006.
Carlton was with St. Louis from 1965-71, going 77-62 with a 3.10 ERA and making the All-Star Team three times in his seven seasons with St. Louis. He was a member of the Cardinals’1967 World Series championship team, leaving the Cardinals in a contract dispute with team owner August A. “Gussy” Busch Jr. before fashioning a Cooperstown Hall of Fame career with Philadelphia.
Hernandez played 10 seasons for the Cardinals, from 1974-83, and was the National League’s Co-MVP in 1979, when he led the league with a .344 batting mark. He was on the 1982 Redbirds team that won the World Series that year, and went on to become a key member of the New York Mets teams that battled the Cardinals for playoff berths later in the 1980s.
McCarver, now a team broadcaster, played for three World Series teams for the Cardinals in the 1960s, made two All-Star teams and was behind the plate for Game 7 of the Redbirds’ two Series wins that decade, in 1964 and 1967. He played 12 seasons with the Cardinals before becoming Carlton’s battery mate in Philadelphia after leaving St. Louis.
McGwire hit a then-record 70 home runs for the Cardinals in 1998, and had 220 homers in five seasons with St. Louis. He was a three-time All-Star with St. Louis, and led the majors in round-trippers in 1998 and 1997(when he had 65). His legacy has been tainted by admissions of steroid use, but at the time he and Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa were credited with reviving interest in the game through their home-run chase in 1998.
Edgar Renteria was a three-time All-Star shortstop in his six seasons with St. Louis, from 1999-2004, and won two Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger Awards in 2000, 2002 and 2003, when he had 100 RBIs. He was a key member of Tony La Russa’s four playoff clubs during the six seasons Renteria was a Redbird.
Rolen was with the Cardinals from 2002-07, winning four Gold Gloves and making four All-Star Teams, and was a key member of Cardinals teams that won 105 games in 2004, 100 games in 2006 and the World Series in 2006. He was hampered by several shoulder injuries while with the Redbirds, but was named to the All-Busch Stadium team as the third baseman in a vote by Cardinals fans.
Joe Ostermeier, chairman of the St. Louis Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, is a member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame Red Ribbon Committee. He has written about the Cardinals for the News-Democrat since 1985. He can be reached at 618-239-2512 or @JoeOstermeier
Cardinals 2017 Hall of Fame candidates
- Jason Isringhausen
- Steve Carlton
- Keith Hernandez
- Tim McCarver
- Mark McGwire
- Edgar Renteria
- Scott Rolen
How to vote: Go to cardinals.com/HOF
Voting concludes: April 14
The announcement: Two of the seven, along with a Veterans Hall of Famer and possibly a selection made by team executives, will be announced April 28 in a half-hour special on Fox Sports Midwest and during pregame ceremonies before the Cardinals’ game with Cincinnati that night.
Enshrinement: The 2017 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined Saturday, Aug. 26 at Vallpark Village
Current Hall of Fame members: Jim Bottomley, Ken Boyer, Sam Breadon, Lou Brock, Jack Buck, August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr., Chris Carpenter, Dizzy Dean, Jim Edmonds, Curt Flood, Bob Forsch, Frank Frisch, Bob Gibson, Chick Hafey, Jesse Haines, Whitey Herzog, Rogers Hornsby, George Kissell, Tony La Russa, Marty Marion, Willie McGee, Joe Medwick, Johnny Mize, Terry Moore, Stan Musial, Branch Rickey, Red Schoendienst, Mike Shannon, Ted Simmons, Enos Slaughter, Ozzie Smith, Billy Southworth, Bruce Sutter and Joe Torre.
Red Ribbon Committee members: Tom Ackerman, Frank Cusumano, Derrick Goold, Whitey Herzog, Rick Hummel, Randy Karraker, Martin Kilcoyne, Jenifer Langosch, Tony La Russa, Bernie Miklasz, Joe Ostermeier, Rob Rains, Mark Saxon, Red Schoendienst and Brian Walton.
