Cardinals, Molina reportedly agree to extension

According to several sources, the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a 3-year deal with catcher Yadier Molina.
Ken Rosenthal of the MLB Network reports that the extension will be between $55 million and $65 million.
Sources: Molina three-year extension with #STLCards will be between $55M and $65M.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 31, 2017
sources: yadier and cards have agreed to a deal. @Ken_Rosenthal suggests 55M-plus for 3— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 31, 2017
There has been no official confirmation from either the St. Louis Cardinals or Molina that the deal is done.
Rosenthal also reports that the deal will make Molina the highest-paid catcher in baseball by average annual value topping Buster Posey’s $18.5 million per year deal.
Molina is beginning his 14th season with the Cardinals. Molina is a .285 career hitter ad seven-time all-star who has won eight gold gloves while serving as the Cardinals primary catcher.
Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
Comments