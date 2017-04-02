5 for 25: A Q and A with new Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler

Switch-hitting center fielder Dexter Fowler was brought to St. Louis for his skills at the top of the batting order.
But his new teammates have explained that Fowler also has been a galvanizing force in the Cardinals’ clubhouse, helping to lighten the mood and provide needed leadership.
On a busy day in Cardinals camp, the News-Democrat caught up with Fowler for a quick hit-and-run interview.
Q: You returned to the Chicago Cubs last spring rather than sign a multi-year deal with Baltimore. It was a gamble that paid off. What went into your decision?
A: I prayed on it and I figured I knew my talent. I figured I would go out and go (back to) where I was familiar and comfortable.
Q: How about your affinity for the Air Jordan brand? How many Air Jordan shoes do you own?
A: I have a lot. I have a ‘Shoeseum’ full of my shoes. I call it the Shoeseum. My wife hates me right now because she keeps having to move them out of the house every time I get some in. I’m with brand Jordan, so I get them for free and I get all the exclusives. Since I was young, I’ve always been a sneakerhead. My daughter is starting to go my way. Every time she gets new sneakers, she comes in and shows me.
Q: What enables you to be such a positive, uplifting personality?
A: Love for the game. You’re playing a game for a living. That’s nothing you can take lightly. There’s other things you could be doing. I’m blessed to be out here and blessed to have the talents. It’s the least I can do is put a smile on my face. You try to take the positives out of the negatives and go at it like that.
Q: How much do you enjoy social media and how often do you use it?
A: On the field, nobody can really see your personality. I’m a people person, so I don’t mind talking to fans or talking to other people. So I enjoy it. It’s very powerful. It’s yours and you can put what you need to put out there.
Q: What new teammate has impressed you in camp?
A: I would probably say Carlos Martinez, just watching him go about his business. He likes to have fun, too, which is awesome. Playing against him, you see he is a bulldog, but you don’t really know the work ethic until you get here and see it. He’s a great talent and I’m happy to be on this side.
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
