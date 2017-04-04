Tim Kurkjian will speak to baseball fans at Lincoln Library

ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian will give a presentation and sign copies of his book “I’m Fascinated by Sacrifice Flies” on April 20 at the Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield.
His appearance is in conjunction with the library’s latest exhibit, “Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry.” The event also showcases a screening of “Field of Dreams” and a visit by the makers of the Louisville Sluggers.
Kurkjian will sign copies of his books beginning at 6 p.m., and his presentation is at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free for Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation members and will cost $5 for nonmembers.
For more information, visit the Lincoln Library website.
Comments