Piscotty’s painful trip around the bases

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty endured a painful trip around the bases Tuesday that resulted in him leaving the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs.
First, Piscotty was hit on the right elbow by a pitch from Jake Arrieta with one out in the fifth. After Randal Grichuk flied out to center, Piscotty advanced to second on a wild pitch and was sliding into the bag when he was struck in the right elbow on a late throw from catcher Willson Contreras.
Kolten Wong then hit a roller to the left of Arrieta. Second baseman Javier Baez was unable to make a clean pickup, and the ball rolled behind him as Wong reached first. Piscotty continued home as Baez recovered the ball. Baez’s throw nailed Piscotty in the left side of his helmet as he slid safely across to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 2-1.
Piscotty lay motionless on the ground for a couple of minutes before being assisted off the field. He was unable to continue. The Cardinals said Piscotty suffered a head bruise and would be re-evaluated Wednesday morning.
Piscotty on Monday signed a six-year, $33.5-million contract that will keep him with the Cardinals through the 2022 season. The Cardinals have an option for 2023.
