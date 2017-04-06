Piscotty ‘good to go’ despite sore right elbow

Except for a sore right elbow, Stephen Piscotty was back to 100 percent Thursday and was cleared to play. He didn’t start, but was expected to be used in some capacity.
“I’m good to go,” he said. “I think (doctors) communicated that to (Matheny), so we’ll see what happens. “I felt good (Wednesday). I got some extra rest, which was nice. I feel fresh today.”
Piscotty was hit by a pitch in the right elbow Tuesday, then got drilled in the left elbow by catcher Willson Contreras while advancing to second on a wild pitch. To top it all off, he was struck in the head by a throw from Javier Baez as he slid into home.
“It’s a shame that’s how he gets rewarded for playing the game so right,” Matheny said. “Getting to second base, scoring from second. That’s going about it the right way. He got beat up pretty good, but he’s a tough kid.”
Piscotty passed the concussion protocol Wednesday morning, but was not in the lineup for the scheduled afternoon game that was postponed by the threat of severe weather.
Piscotty said his right elbow was “a little bit” sore.
“But (Contreras’ throw) got mostly meat, so it’s just like getting hit anywhere else,” Piscotty said. “That will loosen up in a few days, I’m sure.”
