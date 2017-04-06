Could Rosenthal be close to rejoining Cards’ bullpen?

Trevor Rosenthal could be close to rejoining the St. Louis Cardinals’ bullpen.
Rosenthal threw a bullpen Thursday morning and indications are he will be ready to pitch Monday when his time on the 10-day disabled list expires.
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny isn’t sure whether Rosenthal, who has a strained right lat, will join the major league bullpen or require a minor league rehab assignment.
“It needs to be in the discussion as a potential, but it also needs to stay open,” Matheny said of Rosenthal beginning at the major league level. “I know he threw a good bullpen session today. I got early reports that it looked good, felt good. So the next time you see him could be on a big league mound.
“We’ll see how he feels (Friday). The doctors have to get their hands on him. I don’t think we rule out anything at this particular point. We just leave it all open.”
Rosenthal said the lat has improved steadily.
“I feel really good. No discomfort,” Rosenthal said. “I’ll find out (a plan Friday) or Saturday. I just have to go talk to (trainers) and see the doctor one more time.
“It wasn’t completely torn off the bone or anything, but it was a little irritating. Now I don’t feel it.”
Rosenthal figures to be a setup man after yielding his closer’s role to Seung Hwan Oh. Rosenthal set a single-season franchise saves record in 2015 with 48.
