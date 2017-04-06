Lyons begins rehab with AAA Memphis

Left-hander Tyler Lyons left St. Louis on Thursday for New Orleans and will start for Class AAA Memphis on Friday. Lyons is on the disabled list recovering from surgery on his right knee.
Lyons is out of options and will be in the major league bullpen when he’s ready. Otherwise, the Cardinals would have to place him on waivers.
“We’ll see how he feels, see how it looks,” Matheny said. “Part of spring training is, yes, building up and getting the strength you need. The other part of that is being sharp and putting the ball where you want to, the break you want on the pitches.
“It’s a big deal for Tyler to have a sharp break on his slider and his curveball. He’s going to need that time to get things right. We’ll just kind of adjust as we go.”
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
Comments