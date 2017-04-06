Adams struggles in first left-field start

Matt Adams made his first start in left field and recorded one putout.
Adams, however, was nowhere close to tracking down Rizzo’s leadoff double in the sixth against Lance Lynn. Rizzo later scored to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 4-2.
“I’m getting comfortable out there,” Adams said. “I wish I would have taken a better route on that one ball. Other than that, I’m feeling pretty good out there.”
Adams denied that the swirling wind was a factor.
“You’re just trying to read the ball off the bat and get to the spot where you think the ball’s going to go,” said Adams, who had an RBI single in a three-run first against John Lackey.
