Cardinals describe opening series as ‘a playoff atmosphere’

The Cubs outcored the Cardinals 11-9 in the three-game series.
“It’s a playoff atmosphere,” Matt Adams said. “That’s what we thought it was going to be. That’s the way it was. I just wish we were on the other end.
“That’s the way these two clubs go about their business. ... It’s going to be a fun atmosphere to be a part of, for sure.”
Yadier Molina agreed.
“Every time you lose a game, it hurts,” Molina said. “We have to forget about that one and come back (Friday) ready to go.
“We’ve got a pretty good team and we know it. Also, we know they have a pretty good team. It’s going to be a battle all year long.”
