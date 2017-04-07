Cardinals’ Cecil says he’ll ‘give you guys all my gloves. You guys can check them.’

St. Louis reliever Brett Cecil said Friday that he applied no foreign substance to the ball that stuck on the chest protector of Yadier Molina in the Cardinals’ 6-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
“I really don’t have any explanation for it,” Cecil said of a seventh-inning pitch in the dirt that struck out Matt Szczur, who reached base when Molina couldn’t find the ball that had inexplicably stuck to the bottom of his chest protector. “I don’t use any foreign substance. You guys saw Yadi spinning around, and the ball didn’t even come off.
“I think if I was throwing with something that sticky, I would be throwing 45-foot dirtballs the whole game, and that’s not the case. You guys’ guess is as good as mine. I have no idea (how it happened). I talked to Yadi, and he has no idea.”
Cecil said he had nothing to hide.
“I’ll give you guys all my gloves. You guys can check them,” Cecil said. “There’s absolutely nothing in them, nothing on them. I’ve seen guys put a lot of stuff other places. I don’t have anything showing. You guys can look at games from the past, and there’s no certain area that I touch more frequently than others.”
When Molina couldn’t locate the ball, Cecil said he was yelling toward the plate.
“I was saying, ‘Chest, chest, chest!’” Cecil said. “I’m sure he’s like, ‘What the hell do you mean, chest?’ It was crazy.”
The play fueled the Cubs’ four-run outburst that gave them two out of three in the series. The big blow in the inning was Kyle Schwarber’s three-run, go-ahead homer that followed the Szczur at-bat and a walk to former Cardinal Jon Jay.
The pitch to the powerful Schwarber was supposed to be down and away, but Cecil grooved it over the heart of the plate, and Schwarber sent it 404 feet over the wall in right.
“You just wonder had that not happened and we get the out (against Szczur), does the inning go the same way?” Cecil said. “You never know.”
Cecil didn’t hang around long enough after the game to meet with reporters about the at-bat against Szczur or the home-run pitch to Schwarber.
The left-hander, who signed a four-year, $30.5-million free-agent contract in November, said he wasn’t running away from the moment.
“Just to clear the air, you guys don’t know me very well,” Cecil said. “I’m willing to talk to you guys whenever you guys want. I was in here waiting when you guys were in with Mike (Matheny), I guess. Had it been a night game and my kids were home sleeping, I might have waited a little bit longer. Day game, I want to get home to my kids. Especially after a game like that, this is the last place I want to be.
“I wanted to get home and clear my head for the day. Just know that I wasn’t trying to get out of here trying to avoid you guys. ... I’ve ducked the media one time, and that was my rookie season (2009). I actually didn’t duck them. I told them, ‘I’m not talking,’ because I had a bad outing. The next day, I got called into the (manager’s) office. I didn’t get chewed out, but I had a long conversation with Cito Gaston, and that’s the last time it ever happened.”
Cecil said he understands the responsibility a player has to work with the media, which serves as the conduit to the public, which does not have access to the players.
“I’m not one of those guys, if I’m doing bad, I’m not going to talk to you. (Or) if I’m doing good, I’ll talk to you. No,” Cecil said. “I understand that people want answers. ... I’m willing to talk to you guys whenever you want. Just come ask.”
