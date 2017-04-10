Can Rosenthal’s return steady Cardinals’ shaky bullpen?

As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday activated Trevor Rosenthal from the 10-day disabled list and optioned reliever Sam Tuivailala to Class AAA Memphis.
Rosenthal, the former closer, will be available at 6:05 p.m. Monday when the Cardinals open a three-game series in Washington. Rosenthal had been suffering from a strained right lat but said over the weekend that he was ready to be activated.
The fireballing Rosenthal threw to hitters Saturday and deemed himself ready to contribute. The Cardinals agreed and will be eager to add his arm to a bullpen that struggled mightily in the first homestand of the season.
Rosenthal, 26, appeared in five games, including one start, and 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings in spring training. He logged 11 strikeouts.
Rosenthal set a single-season franchise record with 48 saves in 2015. He was supplanted as the club’s closer by Seung Hwan Oh.
His return can only help a St. Louis bullpen that has been battered through the team’s 2-4 start.
Oh, who had a sterling 1.92 ERA last season and allowed just five home runs in 79 2/3 innings — has allowed two home runs in 2 2/3 innings this season and has yet to record a save. His ERA is 13.50.
Left-hander Brett Cecil, who was signed to a four-year free-agent contract worth $30.5 million, has allowed four earned runs and a 404-foot home run to the Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber in two innings pitched. Jonathan Broxton also has struggled.
St. Louis’ bullpen has allowed six homers in six games, including two by Oh. The homers have accounted for 11 of the opponents’ 25 runs against the Cardinals.
Tuivailala has worked three innings in three games, allowing one run. It was a homer.
