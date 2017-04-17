Cards’ slow start is keeping John Mozeliak up at night

Two weeks into the season, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak already is enduring some fitful nights.

The Cardinals began Monday with a dreadful 3-9 record that has been earned with poor fielding, an anemic offense and National League-worst pitching.

It’s early, but ugly trends can rear their heads at any time. Mozeliak must answer questions: Is this a harbinger for the season? Or will the Cardinals play themselves out of their funk?

“Obviously, this is clearly not how we wanted to begin the season,” Mozeliak said Monday afternoon from the home dugout. “When you think about why we are where we are, you could really look at the entire roster. Candidly, it’s been a tough go.

“(But) I think any time you start off slow, you have a tendency to compound things. Even though you’re trying to make things better, you make things worse. I feel like it’s not as simple as just pushing one button to fix it. There’s not one simple thing to get it right.”

Mozeliak still likes his roster, despite its imperfections.

“I think the simplest approach would be for everybody to do their job and do it right,” Mozeliak said. “And if so, I think we have the talent to be successful. I think this team still has better days ahead of it. But it clearly has to get out of the current lane we’re in.”

Mozeliak said “everything is on the table right now,” but indicated there are no imminent changes planned to transform a roster that could be lacking long-term viability.

“I didn’t sleep much last night so I thought about a lot of things,” Mozeliak said. “In terms of personnel moves or roster changes, I don’t think there’s anything I could go to right now in (Class AAA) Memphis that’s necessarily going to directly change the trajectory of this club. ... If we continue down this path, we may have to do something different.”

The start to the season is the Cardinals’ worst in 29 years. They dropped two out of three in each of their first three series, then suffered a weekend sweep against the New York Yankees.

The Cardinals batted .212 with a .294 on-base percentage and a .332 slugging percentage in their first 12 games. Their pitching staff’s ERA was 4.94, thanks to a 7.34 ERA by relievers.

“You start looking around and want to point fingers and point blame, and I think the easiest way to look at this is, with the exception of one or two players, it just hasn’t gotten like anybody had hoped,” Mozeliak said. “I think we would all agree when you look at this roster, you believe that the talent is there. You believe it will come around.

“But I’m certainly not one of those guys who’s going to tell you to be patient, it’s early and compare it to teams 20 years ago and say everything will be fine. It will be fine if we start playing better. That’s what we need to do.”

The Cardinals were outscored 39-23 on their 1-5 road trip to Washington and New York. Two of the losses to the Yankees were by one run.

“What do we see?” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Are we playing really sound games where we just get edged out? Or does that collective picture just not look how it should look. The answer is ‘B.’ With that, how do we fix it?

“We’ve got to get busy and let the players know that what we’re doing is just not acceptable – all the way across the board. Each and every one of us have to take responsibility to make this thing change, or else you’re asking for a miracle.”

Mozeliak has particularly been irked by the shaky fielding. One of the stated missions during the offseason was to become a tighter defensive team.

“Sometimes when you make these types of statements in the offseason on what you want to see happen, you do make certain assumptions,” Mozeliak said. “I do feel like some of the infield work we’ve done has been cleaned up. I am a little frustrated on some of the outfield defensive mistakes that we’ve still made. But our staff is aware of this, and it’s their responsibility to get with the players to take control of it.”

One experiment that appears to have been shelved is putting Matt Adams in left field. Adams not only struggled, predictably, on defense, but began Monday batting .174.

“I honestly feel like for him to get playing time in left field, it’s a hard place for him to do this in the big leagues,” Mozeliak said. “I think at the time, we were trying to be creative and find a way to get him some at-bats. But I do think that takes away from our main goal from a defensive standpoint. But arguably as you sit here 3-9, you’re trying to get the offense going as well as keep the defense going. It’s that push-pull, which is always tough.”

If the Cardinals want Adams to get at-bats, one option is to put Matt Carpenter back at third base and put Adams at first base, his natural position. Third baseman Jhonny Peralta was benched for the second consecutive game Monday, with Greg Garcia getting the start.

“My hope is we don’t have to go down that path,” Mozeliak said of moving Carpenter across the diamond. “(But) this current model isn’t working, so if we have to do something different to find ways to win, we have to be open to that.”