Lynn’s masterpiece helps Cardinals get back on track

If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to gather themselves after a poor start, manager Mike Matheny said pitching has to be the foundation.
That responsibility fell to Lance Lynn on Monday and the right-hander came through with seven shutout innings in the Cardinals 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.
“I was able to make some pitches, move the ball in and out, change some speed. When you’re able to do that, it makes things fun.”
Fun is not what the Cardinals have had in the first two weeks of the season, with nine losses in 12 games. Lynn, bolstered by Kolten Wong’s third-inning homer and Jose Martinez’s RBI hit in the seventh, helped bring back some of the joy.
“It’s the biggest win, possibly, in April that you could have,” Lynn said. “We’re going to be all right. We’re happy to be home. We have a three-game series here with a division rival and we got off to a good start. Hopefully, we can keep rolling, start doing some things we’re capable of and enjoying the season.”
Lynn’s victory was his first since Sept. 23, 2015, against Cincinnati. He sat out last year recovering from Tommy John surgery. His seven-inning outing was his deepest since he also pitched seven innings Aug. 25, 2015, at San Francisco.
“We lost the first two games I started this year,” Lynn said. “I really hate losing, especially when I don’t do my job. It was time for me to get going.”
Lynn was in trouble just twice – the first and the fourth. Both times, he pitched out of first-and-second, two-out jams to keep the Pirates off the board.
“When you win, you’re able to take a lot of good things from it. When you lose, a lot of bad things kind of creep up,” Lynn said. “We need to start winning and winning in bunches. All the good things will come.”
Garcia earns chance
Jhonny Peralta, batting .120 (3-for-25), found himself on the Cardinals’ bench for the second straight game Monday as Matheny used Greg Garcia at third base.
“Just trying to get him going and keep him going,” Matheny said of Garcia, who was 0-for-3 but made a stellar defensive play in the fourth. “He’s doing a nice job. Just a lot of excitement, a lot of energy. He takes a great at-bat. Right now, we need to just get it all put together. Put him anywhere on the infield and he’s going to do a good job.”
Matheny said he has spoken with Peralta, who turns 35 in May and is in the final season of a four-year contract that is paying him $10 million in 2017.
“I just told him to keep working,” Matheny said. “We know what he can do.”
Peralta, the former shortstop, was impressive in spring training, swinging the bat well and looking comfortable at third base.
“I keep bringing up spring training because that’s the only other thing we have to resort to right now,” Matheny said. “But it was different. He had good strength. The ball was jumping off his bat and he was moving well. We’ve got to get back to all that happening.”
Garcia is eager to help however he can.
“I just want to get out there and try to play the best game I can and help this team win any way I can,” Garcia said. “It’s so early. That’s no excuse for how we’ve been playing, but I like our chances. We have a good group of guys in here. It’s a very talented group. It’s a long season. We’ll be all right.”
Carpenter injured
First baseman Matt Carpenter was scratched from the lineup Monday and replaced by Jose Martinez, who had an RBI single. Carpenter suffered an injury to his right ring finger Sunday in New York as he fielded Aaron Hicks’ first-inning grounder that took a bad hop and hit Carpenter’s bare hand.
“It was wrapped up,” Matheny said of the finger. “I think (the nail) eventually is going to come off. It’s still going to get in the way of his throws because of the swelling, so we’ve got to get the swelling down. (Doctors) are hopeful he can be ready (Tuesday) and still hopeful. ... But he’s still getting treatment on it to know exactly what we’re dealing with.”
Matheny said after the game that Carpenter was not playable and that he wouldn’t hesitate to start Martinez again Tuesday.
“Every time he gets an opportunity, he’s taking a big-league, tough, grind-out at-bat,” Matheny said.
Day off for Yadi
Catcher Yadier Molina also was idled Monday as Eric Fryer got the start.
Matheny said a “rough travel night” following the prime-time game against the Yankees was the chief reason for resting Molina.
“He’s been beat up a little bit, too,” Matheny said. “I think he took a couple of foul balls that are making his thumb sore. (There was) the hit by pitch in Washington. That sort of stuff just kind of adds up over time.”
Last season, Molina, 34, played in a career-high 147 games. The Cardinals have stated in recent years that less time on the field could mean more production for Molina.
“That’s always been a mantra of ours,” Mozeliak said. “I do think it’s something that would make sense. But also right now, you’re just trying to go with the hot hand and just trying to get someone going.”
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
Comments