Carpenter hopes to return from finger injury Wednesday

The black and blue ring finger on Matt Carpenter’s right hand was still causing enough discomfort to keep the first baseman on the St. Louis Cardinals’ bench Tuesday.
Carpenter, who injured the finger on a bad-hop grounder Sunday night in New York, said it was improved but not enough to swing the bat.
“When it happened, you’ve got the adrenaline of the game. Also the swelling hadn’t started yet, so I was able to finish the game,” Carpenter said. “The next day, obviously, it was where we’re at. I can’t grip the bat effectively, throw or do anything.
“But today, it’s marginally better than it was (Monday). I’m hoping to get back in there tomorrow if all goes well. It’s probably half the size today that it was yesterday.”
The Cardinals will close the three-game series, and the homestand, against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
“All the X-rays were negative,” Carpenter said. “I’m going to possibly lose a nail, and (there’s) swelling and hemorrhaging.”
Despite the bad finger, Carpenter doesn’t intend on wearing a batting glove on the hand. Carpenter, who long has preferred hitting without gloves, will tape the nail.
“If it would have just hit my nail, it probably would have been better,” Carpenter said. “But it hit me so square, that’s why you’re seeing the swelling in the finger. I’ve got a bone contusion in the knuckle because it jammed together.”
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is comfortable playing Carpenter on defense.
“He was out here throwing, throwing the ball fine,” Matheny said. “I think it’s going to be more having the strength and the mobility in his finger to be able to grab the bat the way he needs to. As far as he progressed today, if he does the same thing, he should be able to go tomorrow.”
Carpenter is batting .222 (8 for 36) with one homer and four RBIs in 12 games. His nine walks lead the team.
Jose Martinez has filled in capably in Carpenter’s absence. He had an RBI single Monday in the Cardinals’ 2-1 victory.
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
Comments