Cardinals put Peralta on disabled list, activate Lyons

Struggling third baseman Jhonny Peralta was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
Peralta is battling an upper respiratory issue. The move is retroactive to Sunday.
The Cardinals filled Peralta’s roster spot by activating left-hander Tyler Lyons from the disabled list. Lyons had been recovering from surgery on his right knee and made three rehab starts for Class AAA Memphis.
Lyons allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings in his final rehab assignment Monday. He will work out of the bullpen.
Peralta is batting .120, with three hits in 25 at-bats.
