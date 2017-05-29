St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk was optioned Monday to Class A Palm Beach.
May 29, 2017 2:10 PM

Cardinals option Grichuk to Class A Palm Beach

By David Wilhelm

ST. LOUIS

Slumping left fielder Randal Grichuk was optioned to high-Class A Palm Beach of the Florida State League on Monday by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Grichuk, who’s batting a paltry .222 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 46 games, has struck out 54 times in 167 at-bats as he continues to struggle with making contact.

Grichuk, 25, was 2-for-20 with 10 strikeouts on the recently completed road trip in which the Cardinals dropped four of six games in Los Angeles and Colorado.

Taking Grichuk’s place on the roster is Jose Martinez, who came off the disabled list after recovering from a strained groin. Martinez began Monday hitting .313 with one home run and four RBIs in 20 games and 48 at-bats.

Being optioned is nothing new for Grichuk. Last year, St. Louis twice dispatched him to Class AAA Memphis to sort through issues with his swing and pitch recognition.

Grichuk had a four-RBI game that included two doubles May 21, the Cardinals’ final game of their last homestand.

　

David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm

