Pujols’ 599th home run puts him on the doorstep of history

Albert Pujols is knocking on the door of history.
The former St. Louis Cardinals and slugging designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels pulled a Bartolo Colon pitch over the left field wall in Anaheim on Tuesday for his 599th career home run.
Pujols is one swing of the bat from becoming just the ninth player in Major League Baseball history to reach 600 home runs for his career.
A former National League Rookie of the Year and three-time MVP, Pujols blasted 445 of those home runs during his 11 seasons with the Cardinals.
In 47 games this year, he’s batting .254 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs. His .413 slugging percentage and .717 OPS would each be the lowest of the 37-year-old’s career. He still has four years remaining on the 10-year, $240 million contract that lured him to the Angels.
He’ll also receive a $7 million bonus if he breaks Barry Bonds’ career record of 762 home runs. Pujols currently ranks No. 9 on the all-time list.
So what is being said about Pujols and his pursuit of history in the national sports media?
David Schoenfield of ESPN says “ho-hum.”
No. 599 just piled on the misery of a bad night of Braves baseball, the Orange County Register writes.
SB Nation is focused on Pujols’ precipitous decline as a hitter.
Pujols is soaking in the experience, reports the LA Times.
600 Home Run Club
Former St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols hit career home run No. 599 Tuesday in Atlanta. Here are the MLB players to reach 600 career homers:
- 1. Barry Bonds, 762
- 2. Hank Aaron, 755
- 3. Babe Ruth, 714
- 4. Alex Rodriguez, 696
- 5. Willie Mays, 660
- 6. Ken Griffey Jr., 630
- 7. Jim Thome, 612
- 8. Samma Sosa, 609
