Whitey Herzog and his Running Redbirds as a cartoon?

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager and metro-east native Whitey Herzog is the winner of three National League Pennants, one World Series title, a baseball Hall of Famer and, now, is the centerpiece of a "fan engagement campaign."
The Cardinals on Friday launched #CardsRatPack, a social media-based campaign which starts with 24 illustrated baseball cards that will come to life later this season as a weekly cartoon series.
The cards and animated shorts will focus on the "Whitey Ball" era of Cardinals baseball that lasted from 1980 to 1990. They will be viewable on the club's social media platforms.
"The #CardsRatPack campaign is designed to celebrate the White Rat and his amazing pack of players that defined one of the most extraordinary eras in Cardinals history," said Cardinals vice president of communications, Ron Watermon.
The campaign will be formally kicked off ahead of Friday's game with the Philadelphia Phillies, when the club will honor 1982 World Series championship team, which Herzog managed. It will double as a fundraiser for the Whitey Herzog Youth Foundation.
The animated series will debut July 12, the first of a dozen #WhiteyBall Wednesdays at Busch Stadium. Each week, the team will release two new episodes.
