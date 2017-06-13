Cardinals take their turn at MLB draft, pick an outfielder and shortstop

The St. Louis Cardinals had to sit through two full rounds of picks before getting their chance to participate in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
When their turn finally came midway through the third round, they went to work stocking up on position players.
With the 94th overall pick, the Cardinals drafted Cal State Fullerton outfielder Scott Hurst. Thirty picks later, at No. 124, they selected LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson.
Hurst, a 5-foot-10 inch left-handed hitter, batted .332 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs as a junior. His on-base percentage was .424. He struck out 33 times in 241 at-bats, but walked 34 times.
In a May victory over Cal State Northridge, Hurst had a Scooter Gennett sort of day, blasting four home runs and driving home seven in a 5-for-5 day. He became just the 16th player in NCAA history to hit four home runs in one game.
His draft stock rose during his break-out season. Baseball American rated Hurst the 28th-best outfielder available in the draft, No. 152 overall.
Robertson is the leadoff hitter for a Tiger team that just advanced to the College World Series with a Super-Regional win over Mississippi State Sunday. He’s hitting .319 with 18 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 43 RBI, 83 runs and eight stolen bases.
Baseball America rates Robertson as a plus defender who may be better suited for second base as a professional.
Robertson was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 32nd round last year after earning third team All-America honors, but turned down a $250,000 signing bonus to return to LSU for his senior season. He’s started every game for the last two season.
LSU has won 21 of its last 23 games, a span in which Robertson has hit. 378 with six doubles and scored 36 runs. His mother is Kim Mulkey, the head women’s basketball coach at Baylor University in his native Waco, Texas.
The Cardinals were on the sideline for the first two rounds of the draft Monday.
The Chicago Cubs received a compensatory pick at No. 30 for the Cardinals’ free agent signing of outfielder Dexter Fowler. St. Louis lost its second-round pick as part of the sanctions levied against it for the hacking of the Houston Astros player development data base.
The Cardinals have seven more picks remaining Tuesday. The draft wraps up Wednesday.
Other picks Tuesday
▪ Zach Kirtley, a second baseman out of St. Mary’s College was the Cardinals’ fifth-round pick at No. overall. Kirtley was named All-West Coast Conference for the second year in a row after batting .292 with 42 RBIs. He’s started all three years of his college career, shifting from second to third base as a junior.
