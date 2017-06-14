Cardinals wrap up draft with 30 picks on final day

After waiting on the sidelines through the first two rounds of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the St. Louis Cardinals made up some ground in the later rounds.
The team made seven picks Tuesday, including Cal State Fullerton outfielder Scott Hurst in round 3, and 30 more Wednesday.
In all, St. Louis drafted 15 position players and 22 pitchers.
Here’s a rundown of the team’s 2017 draft class:
▪ Third round, No. 94, Scott Hurst, outfielder, Cal State Fullerton, 5-10, 175.
▪ Fourth round, shortstop, No. 124, Kramer Robertson, LSU, 5-10, 166.
▪ Fifth round, No. 154, Zach Kirtley, second base, St. Mary’s College, 6-1, 190.
▪ Sixth round, No. 184, Zach Jackson, catcher, Winter Haven HS, 6-3, 215.
▪ Seventh round, No. 214, Chase Pinder, center fielder, Clemson, 6-1, 190.
▪ Eighth round, No. 244, Wilberto Rivera, right-handed pitcher, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy, Puerto Rico, 6-3, 207.
▪ Ninth round, No. 274, Evan Kruczynski, left-handed pitcher, East Carolina, 6-5, 215.
▪ 10th round, No. 304, Brett Seeburger, left-handed pitcher, San Diego State, 6-2, 225.
▪ 11th round, No. 334, Evan Mendoza, right-handed pitcher, North Carolina State, 6-2, 190.
▪ 12th round, No. 364, Andrew Summerville, left-handed pitcher, Stanford, 6-3, 195.
▪ 13th round, No. 394, Jacob Petterson, left-handed pitcher, Texas Tech, 5-11, 160.
▪ 14th round, No. 424, Donivan Williams, third base, Harold L. Richards HS, 6-0, 190.
▪ 15th round, No. 454, Terry Fuller, left field, Griffin HS, 6-4, 240.
▪ 16th round, No. 484, Jake Walsh, right-handed pitcher, Florida Southern, 6-1, 192.
▪ 17th round, No. 514, Will Latcham, right-handed pitcher, Coastal Carolina, 6-2, 200.
▪ 18th round, No. 544, Shane McCarthy, right-handed pitcher, Seton Hall, 6-2, 190.
▪ 19th round, No. 574, Irving Lopez, second base, Florida International, 5-10, 170.
▪ 20th round, No. 604, Brandon Benson, outfield, Georgia College & State U., 6-1, 195.
▪ 21st round, No. 634, Jake Dahlberg, left-handed pitcher, Illinois-Chicago, 6-0, 205.
▪ 22nd round, No. 664, Kevin Hamann, right-handed pitcher, Lewis and Clark State College, 6-3, 180.
▪ 23rd round, No. 694, Evan Guillory, right-handed pitcher, Louisiana-Lafayette, 6-3, 205.
▪ 24th round, No. 724, Thomas St. Clair, right-handed pitcher, Lenoir-Rhyne U., 6-1, 186.
▪ 25th round, No. 754, Patrick Dayton, left-handed pitcher, Kent State, 6-0, 170.
▪ 26th round, No. 784 Paul Balestreini, right-handed pitcher, Cornell, 6-0, 210.
▪ 27th round, No. 814, Kodi Whitley, right-handed pitcher, University of Mount Olive, 6-3, 215.
▪ 28th round, No. 844, Cameron Saylor, right-handed pitcher, San Diego State, 5-10, 185.
▪ 29th round, No. 874, Wood Myers, second base, Coastal Carolina. 5-8, 180.
▪ 30th round, No. 904, Alex Fagalde, right-handed pitcher, UC-Riverdale, 6-3, 225.
▪ 31st round, No. 934, Saul Garza, catcher, Edinburg North HS, 6-3, 220.
▪ 32nd round, No. 964, Cameron Knight, catcher, Arkansas-Little Rock, 6-0, 205.
▪ 33rd round, No. 994, Taylor Bryant, second base, Cal State Fullerton, 5-11, 200.
▪ 34th round, No. 1,024, Cory Malcom, right-handed pitcher, Arkansas-Little Rock, 6-0, 190.
▪ 35th round, No. 1,054, Alex Gallegos, right-handed pitcher, Torrence HS, 6-3, 175.
▪ 36th round, No. 1,084, Michael Brdar, shortstop, Michigan, 5-10, 180.
▪ 37th round, No. 1,114, Adam Kerner, catcher, Oaks Christian HS, 5-11, 175.
▪ 38th round, No. 1,144, Jim Voyles, right-handed pitcher, Florida State, 6-7, 205.
▪ 39th round, No. 1,174, Christopher Hunt, right-handed pitcher, Henderson State U. 6-3, 210.
▪ 40th round, No. 1,204, Austin Pollock, left-handed pitcher, Lincoln HS, 6-3, 183.
